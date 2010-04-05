Equity Drawdown Manager
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader % Platform – Equity & Drawdown Management
This Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader % platform is designed to manage account equity and control drawdown levels with precision and flexibility.
Core Functionality:
-
📉 Drawdown Control: The EA continuously monitors the account’s equity and automatically takes action when a specified drawdown level is reached.
-
⚙️ Customizable Input: Users can easily set their own drawdown limit as a percentage of the account equity through the EA’s input settings.
-
🛡️ Default Setting: The EA comes pre-configured with a default maximum drawdown of 5%, providing immediate protection right out of the box.
Key Benefits:
-
Protects trading capital by limiting excessive losses.
-
Suitable for all trading strategies and account sizes.
-
Simple configuration with editable risk parameters.
This EA is ideal for traders who want to automate risk management and maintain strict control over their equity exposure.