Market Golden Goose
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Joao Henrique Pataki Bernardes
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Market Golden Goose EA
MGG is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and fully automated trading on MetaTrader 5.
Built with a focus on robustness and control, the EA uses a combination of advanced logic, precise market reading, and volatility filters to deliver safe and efficient trades.
🎯 EA Objective
To provide high-quality entries based on a set of objective and repeatable rules, reducing emotional interference and maximizing opportunities in trends and micro-movements of the market.
The EA is designed to run even in small accounts, by not using Marting Gale and only using grid and a smart hedge strategy to recover the position back to a good average price as soon as possible.
🧠 How the EA Works
(EA Name) combines:
-
📌 Trend identification algorithm
-
📌 RSI market directional filter
-
📌 Automatic risk management
-
📌 Break-even, Partial and Trailing Stop modules
-
📌 Time and High Spread Filters
The strategy avoids trading during low-liquidity periods and aims to capture precise movements based on real volatility and structural price conditions.
⚙️ Key Features
-
✔️ Fully automated
-
✔️ Complete parameter customization
-
✔️ Works on real and demo accounts
-
✔️ Does not use martingale or high-risk methods
-
✔️ Low CPU and memory usage
-
✔️ Visual panel with trade information
-
✔️ Compatible with any broker and account type
-
✔️ Compatible with any Forex Pairs, Stocks, Indexes and Crypto
💼 Recommended For
-
Beginner or advanced traders
-
Those looking to automate strategies with controlled risk
-
Professionals seeking additional portfolio diversification
-
Anyone who needs a solid, customizable, and reliable EA
🔧 Configurable Parameters
-
Lot size and risk per trade
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Break-even settings
-
Trailing Stop settings
-
Trading schedule
-
Trend and volatility filters
-
Entry and exit rules
-
Panel colors and theme
📘 Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5
-
VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
-
Low spreads improve performance
-
Fast-execution accounts preferred
📞 Support & Updates
When you purchase Market Golden Goose, you get:
-
Lifetime updates
-
Direct customer support
-
Installation and optimization guide
I am always available to help with configuration, optimization, and any questions.