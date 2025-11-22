Echelon FX v1

🧭 Expert Advisor Description

This Expert Advisor has been designed to trade dynamically by following the prevailing market trend, opening multiple orders in the direction it deems most probable. Its management logic aims to capture recurring profits during favorable movements while keeping losing positions controlled until a market reversal or price correction occurs.

The EA takes advantage of trending phases to accumulate partial profits and offset drawdowns, effectively managing the portfolio’s overall exposure. This strategy is particularly suited for markets with cyclical movements or wide-ranging sideways phases, where price reversals are frequent and predictable.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Take Profit (points, 0 = off): distance in points for automatic profit-taking. If set to 0, the EA manages trade closures internally.

Stop Loss (points, 0 = off): maximum loss limit per trade in points. If set to 0, positions remain open until a reversal occurs.

Lot: initial lot size for each order.

Max Spread (points, 0 = off): maximum allowed spread to open new trades.

Magic: unique identifier allowing the EA to manage its own trades without interfering with other systems.

⚠️ Usage Recommendation

Since this Expert Advisor opens multiple orders simultaneously to optimize profit and floating loss management, it is strongly recommended to use small lot sizes and proper risk management.

Adequate capital and moderate leverage are essential to withstand order accumulation phases without compromising account stability.

