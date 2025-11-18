GoldMonk
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Samwel Momanyi Maisiba
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 18 Kasım 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
GoldMonk(XAUUSD-15minutes)Product Description
This EA implements a disciplined supply and demand trading strategy based on how institutional money moves markets on XAUUSD 15min timeframe. It identifies zones where banks and large players accumulated or distributed positions, then waits for price to return to these levels with confirmation before entering trades.
The strategy is simple: Markets move because of supply and demand imbalances. When institutions buy aggressively, they leave behind demand zones. When they sell aggressively, they leave supply zones. This EA finds these zones, waits for price to revisit them, confirms the zone is still active with rejection candles, and enters only when momentum confirms the move.
No lagging indicators. No complex calculations. Just pure price action.
Key Features
Smart Zone Identification
- Automatically scans charts for explosive price moves that left behind institutional footprints
- Identifies both supply zones (where selling pressure emerged) and demand zones (where buying pressure emerged)
- Filters zones by strength and quality to trade only the most reliable levels
- Tracks zone touches and automatically invalidates exhausted zones
Precise Entry Timing
- Rejection Candle Detection: Waits for strong rejection at zones (long wicks showing defense)
- Confirmation Requirement: Enters only when next candle breaks the rejection high/low, proving momentum
- Never enters too early (avoids false bounces) or too late (avoids chasing)
Professional Risk Management
- Fixed Risk Per Trade: Risks only a set percentage of account per trade
- Minimum Risk-Reward Filter: Only takes trades with at least 2:1 reward potential
- Automatic Stop Loss: Placed beyond zone where setup is invalidated
- Smart Target Setting: Targets the next opposing supply or demand zone
- Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance and risk settings
Input Parameters
Risk & Money Management
- RiskPercent (default: 2.0) - Percentage of account to risk per trade
- TargetRiskReward (default: 2.0) - Reward-to-risk ratio for each trade
Zone Identification
- ZoneLookback (default: 100) - Number of bars to scan for supply/demand zones
- ZoneStrengthPips (default: 50) - Minimum explosive move in pips to qualify as valid zone
- MinCandlesAway (default: 5) - Minimum candles since zone creation before trading it
- ZoneThickness (default: 1.0) - Zone size multiplier (1.0 = full base candle)
Best Practices
- Works best on a 15-min timeframe.
- Suitable for XAUUSD
- Start with default settings and adjust based on your market and timeframe
What This EA Does NOT Do
- Does not use lagging indicators (no RSI, MACD, moving averages for entries)
- Does not martingale or grid trade
- Does not average down losses
- Does not trade without confirmation
- Does not require constant monitoring
This is pure institutional footprint trading with professional risk management. Just plug and play.