GoldMonk(XAUUSD-15minutes) Product Description

This EA implements a disciplined supply and demand trading strategy based on how institutional money moves markets on XAUUSD 15min timeframe. It identifies zones where banks and large players accumulated or distributed positions, then waits for price to return to these levels with confirmation before entering trades.

The strategy is simple: Markets move because of supply and demand imbalances. When institutions buy aggressively, they leave behind demand zones. When they sell aggressively, they leave supply zones. This EA finds these zones, waits for price to revisit them, confirms the zone is still active with rejection candles, and enters only when momentum confirms the move.

No lagging indicators. No complex calculations. Just pure price action.

Key Features

Smart Zone Identification

Automatically scans charts for explosive price moves that left behind institutional footprints

Identifies both supply zones (where selling pressure emerged) and demand zones (where buying pressure emerged)

Filters zones by strength and quality to trade only the most reliable levels

Tracks zone touches and automatically invalidates exhausted zones

Precise Entry Timing

Rejection Candle Detection : Waits for strong rejection at zones (long wicks showing defense)

: Waits for strong rejection at zones (long wicks showing defense) Confirmation Requirement : Enters only when next candle breaks the rejection high/low, proving momentum

: Enters only when next candle breaks the rejection high/low, proving momentum Never enters too early (avoids false bounces) or too late (avoids chasing)

Professional Risk Management

Fixed Risk Per Trade : Risks only a set percentage of account per trade

: Risks only a set percentage of account per trade Minimum Risk-Reward Filter : Only takes trades with at least 2:1 reward potential

: Only takes trades with at least 2:1 reward potential Automatic Stop Loss : Placed beyond zone where setup is invalidated

: Placed beyond zone where setup is invalidated Smart Target Setting : Targets the next opposing supply or demand zone

: Targets the next opposing supply or demand zone Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance and risk settings

Input Parameters

Risk & Money Management

RiskPercent (default: 2.0) - Percentage of account to risk per trade

TargetRiskReward (default: 2.0) - Reward-to-risk ratio for each trade

Zone Identification

ZoneLookback (default: 100) - Number of bars to scan for supply/demand zones

ZoneStrengthPips (default: 50) - Minimum explosive move in pips to qualify as valid zone

MinCandlesAway (default: 5) - Minimum candles since zone creation before trading it

ZoneThickness (default: 1.0) - Zone size multiplier (1.0 = full base candle)

Best Practices

Works best on a 15-min timeframe.

Suitable for XAUUSD

Start with default settings and adjust based on your market and timeframe

What This EA Does NOT Do

Does not use lagging indicators (no RSI, MACD, moving averages for entries)

Does not martingale or grid trade

Does not average down losses

Does not trade without confirmation

Does not require constant monitoring

This is pure institutional footprint trading with professional risk management. Just plug and play.