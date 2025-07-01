AetherBlade
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Samwel Momanyi Maisiba
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 1 Temmuz 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
AetherBlade EA - Smart XAUUSD Trading on Autopilot
AetherBlade is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It leverages intelligent price behavior to identify high-quality entries with a smart dynamic risk-reward model.
Key Benefits
- Designed only for XAUUSD (supports symbols like XAUUSDm , XAUUSD.pro , etc.)
- No grid, no martingale: Purely logical, high-probability trades
- Automatic lot sizing based on account equity
- Break-even stop loss adjustment after strong favorable movement
- Built-in equity protection won’t trade below $50 equity
- It is advisable to start with a minimum deposit of $100 to get best experience
How It Works
The EA monitors specific price movements. Trades are placed with a calculated stop loss and a take profit that adapts based on risk-reward settings. Once the market moves significantly in favor, the EA locks in profit by adjusting the stop loss to breakeven + 2.
Just attach it to a XAUUSD chart on the H1 timeframe and let it run.
Inputs & Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|RiskRewardMultiplier
|Take Profit = Stop Loss × this multiplier
|Timeframe
|Operating timeframe (default: H1)
|EquityPerMicroLot
|Defines lot sizing. Every $100 equity = 0.01 lots (minimum equity to trade is $50)
Note: For optimal performance, leave the parameters as they are.
Installation & Use
- Attach the EA to a XAUUSD H1 chart
- Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader5
- Use default settings or customize to suit your risk preference
This EA is restricted to XAUUSD symbols only and will not work on other pairs.