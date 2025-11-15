Bitcoin Honey Badger

Recommended EA Settings for Bitcoin Honey Badger

For BTCUSD (Main Strategy):

  • Symbol: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M5 (recommended) or M15
  • Lot Size: 0.10 (adjust based on account size)
  • Risk Percent: 1.0%
  • ATR Multiplier: 2.0
  • Max Positions: 4
  • Pyramid Distance: 0.5

Installation Steps:

  1. Download and install MetaTrader 5
  2. Open a BTCUSD M5 chart
  3. Drag the Honey Badger EA onto the chart
  4. Enable AutoTrading in MT5
  5. Set lot size to 0.10 for BTCUSD
  6. Click OK — EA starts immediately

Risk Management:

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (recommended for 0.10 lot)
  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum
  • Max Risk: 1% per trade
  • Drawdown Protection: Built-in margin check

Broker Compatibility:

  • Works with ANY broker (IC Markets, Pepperstone, FXCM, OANDA)
  • Supports 2/3/5 digit brokers
  • Any account currency (USD, EUR, GBP)
  • Any GMT offset

Support:

  • Installation Help: Premananth
  • Strategy Questions: Message me directly
  • Updates: Free lifetime updates
  • Signals: Follow WT & ICM signals for performance

Why Choose Bitcoin Honey Badger?

  • Proven Strategy: AI based Trading Rules (decades-tested)
  • AI Enhanced: Fourier analysis + Bayesian meta-models
  • Safe: No martingale, no grids, single-order only
  • Transparent: Real-time model probability display
  • Universal: Works on BTCUSD + all major FX pairs

Performance Expectations:

  • Monthly Return: 15-20% (conservative)
  • Drawdown: 10-20% max
  • Win Rate: 45-55%
  • Profit Factor: 1.5-2.0+

Start Trading Now! Attach to BTCUSD M5, enable AutoTrading, and watch the Bitcoin Honey Badger hunt profits 24/7. Questions? Message me — I'll help you get started immediately.


