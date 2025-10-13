XpertEaGold – Precision Engineered for XAUUSD Traders

XpertEaGold is a precision trading tool built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It delivers highly refined trend-based signals on the 1-hour timeframe, allowing traders to make confident, data-driven decisions during stable market conditions. The EA is optimized to avoid high-volatility sessions, ensuring smoother trade execution and reliable performance.

Key Features

✔ Exclusive for XAUUSD (Gold) – Optimized parameters fine-tuned for the unique behavior of Gold.

✔ 1-Hour Timeframe Optimization – Works best on the H1 chart for medium-term trade setups.

✔ Automated Trend Detection – Places Buy and Sell trades automatically based on clean trend structures.

✔ Stable Operation – Avoids high volatility hours and unstable months to ensure consistent performance.

✔ Lightweight & Efficient – Low CPU usage and quick execution make it ideal for any MT5 setup.

✔ Plug-and-Play Setup – Simply attach to your XAUUSD chart and let it handle signal generation and trade management.





📊 Lot Size Management

Maximum Lot Allowed: (Balance / 500) * 0.02

→ Example: For a $5,000 account, max lot = 0.2

Minimum Lot: 0.01

→ Ensures safe trading for smaller accounts.

The EA automatically calculates and applies these limits for optimal risk control.

Operating Guidelines

✔ Recommended Timeframe: 1H (H1)

✔ Non-Operational Months: August & December (to avoid unpredictable market behavior).

✔ Inactive Hours: 06:00 UTC – 19:00 UTC (skips London–New York session overlap for stability).

✔ Broker Requirement: Use an ECN or low-spread broker for best results.

✔ Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended for optimal margin usage.

System Requirements

✔ VPS Recommended: To ensure 24×7 uninterrupted execution, install and run the EA on a reliable Windows VPS with stable internet connectivity.

✔ Minimum VPS Specs: 2 CPU cores, 2 GB RAM, Windows Server 2019 or higher.

✔ Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) terminal.

✔ Stable Internet: At least 10 Mbps connection with low latency (<50 ms) to your broker’s server.

Installation Steps

Copy the XpertEaGold.ex5 file into your MQL5/Experts folder. Restart the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD (H1) chart. Enable AutoTrading. Allow DLL imports if required.

Important Notes

✔ Ensure you are aware of and comply with your local trading and regulatory guidelines.

✔ The developer is not responsible for any financial losses, misuse, or regulatory violations related to this tool.

✔ Past performance does not guarantee future results — always test on a demo before going live.