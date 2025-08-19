MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5

5

MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds.

Features

  • Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1.

  • Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance.

  • Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart.

  • Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols.

  • Built-in alerts & notifications (popup, email, mobile push).

  • Optimized performance with maximum bars limit ( InputMaxBars ).

Usage

  • Track market direction using VWAP and volume trends.

  • Spot breakouts and retests when all timeframes align in the same direction.

  • Use the dashboard for a quick top-down view before making trade decisions.

  • Combine with Price Action or other tools to increase accuracy.

👉 With MFVI, you gain a powerful edge by visualizing volume-driven trends across multiple timeframes - helping you trade faster, clearer, and with more confidence.


İncelemeler 1
Dorian E.
187
Dorian E. 2025.09.15 10:28 
 

Great Indicator so far. Im still learning how to use it properly, but I see great potential.

Quang Huy Quach
7554
Geliştiriciden yanıt Quang Huy Quach 2025.09.15 15:47
OK
