Scalping PullBack Signal

1. Overview

The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades.

This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and effective trading decisions.

2. Key Features

  • EMA Ribbon: Displays three important EMAs (default 89, 200, 600) to help identify the main trend and dynamic support/resistance zones.
  • Price Action Channel (PAC): Created by the 34-period EMA of high, low, and close prices, the PAC acts as a dynamic channel, indicating price areas where price action might change direction.
  • Fractals: Identifies Fractal points (tops/bottoms) on the chart, helping to recognize potential support/resistance levels and market structure.
  • HH, LH, LL, HL Finder: Automatically identifies Higher Highs, Lower Highs, Lower Lows, and Higher Lows, supporting trendline drawing and market structure shifts.
  • Colored Bar Highlighting: Candlesticks are colored based on their closing price relative to the PAC (blue when closing above PAC, red when closing below PAC, gray when closing within PAC).
  • Alert Arrows: Displays green (buy) and maroon (sell) arrows on the chart when potential pullback/reversal signals occur.
  • Heikin Ashi Candle Option: Allows the indicator to perform calculations based on Heikin Ashi (HA) candle data for a smoother trend view, even if you are viewing a regular candlestick chart.
  • Diverse Alert System: Provides alert options via pop-up, push notification, email, and sound when buy/sell signals are generated.

3. How It Works (Core Logic)

The indicator operates based on a combination of moving averages and price channels to identify trends and pullback points:

  • Trend Identification:

    • Uptrend: When the fast EMA (89) and the PAC are above the medium EMA (200).
    • Downtrend: When the fast EMA (89) and the PAC are below the medium EMA (200).
    • Transition: When the above conditions are not met, the market is in a transition phase or ranging.

  • Pullback Definition: A pullback is defined as when the price starts from outside the PAC, then pulls back into the PAC and closes on the opposite side of the PAC centerline.

  • Signal Generation:

    • Buy Signal: Occurs in an uptrend when the price pulls back into the PAC and then recovers, closing above the PAC centerline.
    • Sell Signal: Occurs in a downtrend when the price pulls back into the PAC and then recovers, closing below the PAC centerline.

4. How to Interpret Signals & Apply in Trading

This indicator is designed as a decision-support tool, not an automated trading system. Always combine its signals with your own analysis and other tools.

  • Trading with the Trend:

    • When the price is above the PAC (blue bars), you should only look for Buy opportunities when the price pulls back to the PAC.
    • When the price is below the PAC (red bars), you should only look for Sell opportunities when the price pulls back to the PAC.

  • Signal Confirmation:

    • When the price enters the PAC, look for mini trendlines by using Fractal and HH/LL/HL/LL points to guide your drawing.
    • Buy/Sell signals appear when the pullback breaks the mini trendline you've drawn. This is a potential entry point for a scalping trade.
    • Look for strong, momentum-driven continuation signals around the PAC's 34-period EMA.

  • Other EMAs: The 89, 200, 600 EMAs can be used to check for deeper pullbacks when the PAC's 34-period EMA is broken.

  • Risk Management: Scalping is a high-risk strategy. Always use strict risk management, setting appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels.

5. Indicator Settings (Inputs)

You can customize the indicator through its input parameters:

"Channel and EMAs" Group

  • HiLoLen (default: 34): Length (period) of the EMA used to calculate the Price Action Channel (PAC).
  • fastEMAlength (default: 89): Length of the fast EMA.
  • mediumEMAlength (default: 200): Length of the medium EMA.
  • slowEMAlength (default: 600): Length of the slow EMA.
  • ShowFastEMA (default: true): Displays the fast EMA line.
  • ShowMediumEMA (default: true): Displays the medium EMA line.
  • ShowSlowEMA (default: false): Displays the slow EMA line.

"Display Options" Group

  • ShowBarColor (default: true): Displays candlestick colors based on PAC.
  • ShowBuySell (default: true): Displays Buy/Sell arrows.
  • ShowHHLL (default: false): Displays HH/LH/LL/HL labels on the chart.
  • ShowFractals (default: true): Displays Fractal points.
  • filterBW (default: false): If true , displays only regular Fractals. If false , displays Fractals according to Bill Williams' definition (standard).
  • UseHAcandles (default: true): Uses Heikin Ashi data for indicator calculations, even if the chart displays regular candlesticks. This helps smooth out signals.

"Signal Options" Group

  • Lookback (default: 3): Maximum number of bars to check for pullback conditions (checks if price pulled back into PAC within this period).
  • DelayArrow (default: false): If true , alert arrows will only appear on fully closed candlesticks.

"Alerting" Group

  • EnableAlerts (default: true): Master switch to enable/disable all alert types.
  • AlertOnPopup (default: true): Activates pop-up alerts on the MT5 terminal.
  • AlertOnPush (default: false): Activates push notifications to the MT5 mobile app (requires MetaQuotes ID configuration).
  • AlertOnEmail (default: false): Activates email alerts (requires SMTP server configuration).
  • AlertSoundFile (default: "alert.wav"): Name of the sound file to play when an alert is triggered (file must be in MT5's Sounds folder).

6. Important Notes & Risk Disclaimer

  • No Profit Guarantee: Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk and can lead to capital loss. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. This indicator is an analytical support tool, not financial advice or a guarantee of profit.
  • Support Tool: The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a decision-support tool. It does not replace your own market analysis, risk management, and trading discipline.
  • Customization: Default values are provided for reference only. You should experiment and optimize input parameters to suit your trading style and chosen currency pairs/timeframes.
  • Unimplemented Features:
    • The colored chart background feature (as in the original Pine Script version) is not implemented in this MQL5 version due to performance considerations and complexity in managing graphical objects.
    • The stricter "Regular Fractal" filter is not implemented; this version uses the standard Bill Williams fractal definition.

7. Installation Guide

To install this indicator in your MetaTrader 5:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Go to File -> Open Data Folder .
  3. Open the MQL5 -> Indicators folder.
  4. Copy the ScalpingPullBackToolR1.3.mq5 file into this folder.
  5. Close and reopen MetaTrader 5, or right-click on Indicators in the Navigator window and select Refresh .
  6. The indicator will appear in the Indicators list under the Custom section.
  7. Drag and drop the indicator onto the chart you wish to use.

Happy trading!

Önerilen ürünler
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Göstergeler
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Göstergeler
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
SUPER TREND; Olivier Seban tarafından oluşturulan Supertrend ATR ‘ye dayanan ve trendi takip eden bir göstergedir. Trend yönündeki değişiklikleri tespit etmek ve durakları konumlandırmak için kullanılabilir. Fiyat gösterge eğrisinin altına düştüğünde kırmızıya döner ve bir düşüş trendine işaret eder. Tersine, fiyat eğrinin üzerine çıktığında, gösterge yeşile döner ve bir yükseliş trendine işaret eder. Diğer göstergeler gibi, Supertrend ’de, MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band veya RSI gibi diğer
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Göstergeler
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Instal
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Bu gösterge, klasik Donchian Kanalı ’nın geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur ve gerçek işlem için pratik işlevlerle zenginleştirilmiştir. Standart üç çizgiye (üst, alt ve orta çizgi) ek olarak sistem breakout (fiyat kırılımı) noktalarını tespit eder ve bunları grafikte oklarla görsel olarak gösterir. Ayrıca grafiği sadeleştirmek için mevcut trend yönünün tersindeki çizgi yalnızca görüntülenir. Gösterge şunları içerir: Görsel sinyaller : Kırılım sırasında renkli oklar Otomatik bildiriml
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Göstergeler
RSI ABCD Desen Bulucu: Teknik Strateji 1. Gösterge Nasıl Çalışır? Klasik RSI ile otomatik ABCD harmonik desen tespitini birleştirir. Temel Bileşenler Standart RSI (ayarlanabilir periyot) Tepe ve dip işaretleri (oklar) ABCD desenleri (yeşil/kırmızı çizgiler) Aşırı alım (70) ve aşırı satım (30) filtreleri 2. MT5 Kurulumu period = 14 ; // RSI periyodu size = 4 ; // Maksimum desen boyutu OverBought = 70 ; // Aşırı alım seviyesi OverSold = 30 ; // Aşırı satım seviyesi Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // On
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Göstergeler
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
WaveTrend Plus
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Introduction WaveTrend Plus is an amazing oscillator that can detect optimal entry points in the market with high precision using complex computations of price and momentum. This version packs many improvements compared to the original WaveTrend such as cleaner visuals, oversold/overbought signals and divergence detection Signal Buy when oversold signal appear (green dot below) or when a bullish divergence is detected (green dashed line) Sell when overbought signal appear (red dot above) or
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.59 (126)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Only One Trade a Day strategy indicator is designed to identify and visually display optimal buy and sell signals on the MetaTrader 5 platform.  This indicator uses two moving averages with different periods to assess market trends. The outcomes of the analysis are shown directly on the chart using colored arrows: blue for buy signals and red for sell signals. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a D
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Göstergeler
Bu projeyi seviyorsanız, 5 yıldız incelemesi bırakın. Bu gösterge açık, yüksek, düşük ve belirtilen fiyatlar için çizer Dönem ve belirli bir zaman bölgesi için ayarlanabilir. Bunlar birçok kurumsal ve profesyonel tarafından görünen önemli seviyelerdir. tüccarlar ve daha fazla olabileceği yerleri bilmeniz için yararlı olabilir Aktif. Mevcut dönemler şunlardır: Önceki gün. Önceki Hafta. Önceki Ay. Previous Quarter. Önceki yıl. Veya: Mevcut gün. Hafta. Şimdi Ay. Şimdiki Mahallesi. Bugün yıl.
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Göstergeler
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
Acıklama:  Forex piyasasında (PSAR) Profesyonel ve populate göstergelerden Birine Dayanan Yeni ücretsiz göstergemizi tanıtmaktan mutluluk duyuyoruz (PSAR) drank gösterge orijinal Parabolik SAR göstergesinde Yeni bir değişikliktir pro SAR göstergesinde noktalar ve Fiyat tablosu arasındaki geçişi görebilirsiniz, drank crossover bir sinyal değil, hareketin sonu potansiyeli hakkında konuşun, yeni mavi nokta ile satın almaya başlayabilir ve ilk mavi noktadan bir atr önce stop loss koyabilirsiniz ve
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Göstergeler
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Göstergeler
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
Moving line
Jun Chao Jiang
Göstergeler
The one minute chart has a bug, but the one-day chart can still be used after deleting the bug and reloading the indicators, This indicator can be used to determine how far the indicator goes up to place an order to buy, how far it goes down to place an order to sell, and not placing an order until it reaches this distance, which is considered oscillation, open an account gift index
FREE
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Göstergeler
OmniSignal Navigator – Önemli Seviyelerde Akıllı Scalping Scalping ve hassas çıkış ticareti için tasarlanmış bu günlük/haftalık Yüksek-Düşük-Kapanış göstergesiyle bir Profesyonel Gibi Ticaret Yapın. Neden İşe Yarıyor Scalping için Mükemmel: M2, M3, M5, M15 zaman dilimlerinde önemli bölgeleri (PDH/PDL/PDC ve PWH/PWL/PWC) hedefler. (Daha Kısa Zaman Dilimleri = Daha Fazla Sinyal, Daha Yüksek Zaman Dilimleri = Daha Az Sinyal) Grafik Analizine Gerek Yok: Sadece Anlık Bildirimleri (telefon
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Göstergeler
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Göstergeler
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Gösterge   Haven FVG   , piyasaları analiz etmek için bir araçtır ve grafikte verimsizlik alanlarını (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) tanımlamanıza olanak tanır, böylece tüccarlara fiyat analizi ve ticari kararlar almak için anahtar seviyeler sağlar. Diğer ürünler ->  BURADA Ana Özellikler: Bireysel renk ayarları: Alış FVG rengi   (Bullish FVG Color). Satış FVG rengi   (Bearish FVG Color). Esnek FVG görselleştirme: FVG aramak için maksimum mum sayısı. FVG bölgelerinin belirli bir bar sayısı kadar ek uzat
FREE
SuperTrend Plus Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The   SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 5   is a trend-following technical tool that merges adaptive support and resistance levels with volatility filtering to highlight potential buy and sell zones. It reacts instantly to price shifts without lag, continuously aligning with market direction as trends evolve. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  SuperTrend Plus Indicator MT4   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Fibonacci Trend Indicator
Vinoth Durairaj Durairaj
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Trend Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of Fibonacci analysis on your MetaTrader 5 charts! Our   Fibonacci Trend Indicator   automatically plots dynamic support and resistance levels so you can spot trends, reversals, and breakout opportunities at a glance. Features & Advantages Automatic Fibonacci Levels Instantly displays seven key Fibonacci retracement levels based on the highest and lowest prices from your chosen lookback period — no manual work required. Dynamic Trend Adaptatio
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
Göstergeler
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff mt5, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!   AYARLAR Ok Çiz - açık kapalı. grafik üzerinde oklar çizmek. Uyarılar - sesli uyarılar kapalı. E-posta b
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend Lines v2 MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Trend Lines v2 MT5 is an intelligent auto trendline indicator that instantly detects key dynamic support and resistance zones. Built on pivot high/low structure, it delivers a clear and accurate view of market trends across all timeframes. Features Fully automatic trendline drawing based on precise pivot points. Filters out noise – only clean and reliable trendlines are shown. Control the number of lines to keep your chart neat and easy to read. Flexible customization: colors, line thickness, ra
FREE
Market Structure Break Order Block
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Indicator Guide: Key Price Levels & Structure Shifts 1. Description The indicator is a technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to automatically identify specific price movements and to highlight corresponding price zones based on preceding price action. This provides a visualization of key price areas according to the indicator's internal logic. 2. Visual Elements & Their Identification The indicator identifies and draws several types of visual elements on the chart
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
Dynamic Linear Regression Channel
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Linear Regression Channel is a powerful technical analysis tool that helps visually identify the prevailing trend and potential price zones. Essentially, the indicator performs two main functions: It draws a trendline through the center of price action over a specified period. This line is calculated using the linear regression method, which results in the best possible "line of best fit" for the price data. From this center line, the indicator plots two parallel lines above and below, creat
FREE
Pivot Point Supertrend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Pivot Point Supertrend indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It combines two popular analytical methods: Pivot Points: Uses significant historical price highs and lows to identify potential support and resistance zones. These points are objective and stable. Supertrend: A well-known trend-following indicator that helps identify the current market trend and provides dynamic stop-loss levels. Indicator's Goal: By using the stability of Pivot Point
FREE
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Breakout Finder MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The "Breakout Finder" is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify potential price breakouts and breakdowns on a chart. The highlight of this indicator is its robust signal filtering system, which helps traders avoid false signals (fakeouts) and focus on higher-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Automatic Pivot Point Detection: The indicator automatically identifies significant pivot highs and lows on the chart to establish potential support and resistance levels. Bre
FREE
Dynamic Volume Range Profile with Fair Value Zone
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The "Volume Range Profile with Fair Value" (VRPFV) indicator is a powerful volume analysis tool designed to help traders better understand market structure and identify key price areas where significant institutional activity occurs. Instead of just looking at volume on individual candlesticks, VRPFV analyzes the distribution of volume by price level within a specific time range, providing deep insights into the "footprint" of smart money. VRPFV consists of the following core components: Upper &
FREE
RSI Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The MultiFrameRSIIndicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes RSI-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual feedback, including a colored RSI line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Ideal for traders seeking momentum-based trend confirmation. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
Smart Trend Tracker
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Smart Trend Tracker (OTT) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction and strength of a market trend. This indicator functions as an optimized moving average that adapts to market volatility, thereby providing dynamic support and resistance levels. The primary goal of the OTT is to smooth out price action and offer visual cues about potential changes in the trend. Core Components of the Indicator When you add the indicator to your chart, you will see two main
FREE
TMA Overlay
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
TMA Overlay Indicator for MT5 - User Guide 1. Introduction TMA Overlay is a versatile technical analysis indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator's goal is to provide traders with a comprehensive overview of the trend, potential entry signals, and key trading sessions, all integrated into a single chart. This is not a trading system, but a comprehensive analysis tool designed to help you make more informed decisions. 2. Core Indicator Components The indicator consists of multiple c
FREE
RSI Ultimate MTF
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Introduction The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF is a powerful and versatile custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance your Relative Strength Index (RSI) analysis. It provides multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities, visual signals, and customizable alerts, making it an invaluable tool for traders seeking to identify overbought/oversold conditions, trend strength, and potential entry/exit points across various timeframes. 2. Key Features Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Allows you to view RSI from
FREE
Ultimate Moving Average Multi Time Frame
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Welcome to Ultimate MA MTF , a multi-functional Moving Average (MA) indicator converted from the original TradingView version by ChrisMoody and upgraded with many powerful features. This is not just a typical MA line. It is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into trends, volatility, and potential trading signals, all within a single indicator. Key Features 8 Moving Average Types: Full support for the most popular MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA, HullMA
FREE
Ichimoku V2
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Overview The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (or Ichimoku Cloud) is a comprehensive, all-in-one technical analysis indicator designed to provide a deep understanding of market trends, momentum, and dynamic support and resistance levels. This indicator provides a clean, standard implementation of the five core Ichimoku lines. Its key feature is a non-intrusive Status Dashboard that gives you an at-a-glance summary of the current market situation according to the Ichimoku system, allowing for quick and effi
FREE
Smart Volume Support Resistance Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
1. Introduction Smart Volume S/R Pro is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike traditional Support & Resistance (S/R) indicators that rely on price peaks and troughs, this indicator automatically identifies critical S/R zones based on a core factor: Trading Volume . Core Principle: Price levels that witnessed exceptionally high trading volume in the past will often become significant psychological zones, where the price is likely to react strongly (eith
FREE
MA Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The MultiFrameTrendAnalyzer is a versatile MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide multi-timeframe trend analysis using Moving Average (MA) crossovers. This indicator synchronizes trend signals across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and displays them with intuitive visual cues, including a colored trend line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Evaluates trends across up to nine timeframes, allowing traders to conf
FREE
ATR Dynamic Stop
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Overview The ATR Dynamic Stop (CE) is a powerful technical indicator designed to help traders identify and follow market trends. Its core function is to provide a dynamic trailing stop-loss based on price volatility, as measured by the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. The main objectives of the ATR Dynamic Stop are: Profit Optimization: It helps you ride a strong trend by setting a reasonable stop-loss, preventing premature exits due to minor market noise and fluctuations. Risk Management:
FREE
VIX Fix Market Reversal
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Vix_Fix indicator, or "Vix Fix," is a tool designed to identify potential market bottoms. It operates on the principle of measuring extreme fear or pessimism among the crowd, which are moments when the market often has a high probability of reversing to the upside. Main Purpose: To help traders find high-probability BUY (Long) entry points by identifying when the market is "oversold." How it Works In simple terms, the Vix Fix measures the distance between the current bar's Low and the Highes
FREE
MACD Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Multi-Frame MACD Indicator is a robust MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes MACD-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual cues, including a colored MACD line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Perfect for traders seeking momentum and trend reversal insights. Features Multi-
FREE
MTF Candles Drawing
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Candles indicator is a powerful tool that allows you to display candles from a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1) directly on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M5, M15, M30). The Problem It Solves: Instead of constantly switching back and forth between charts to analyze the main trend and detailed price action, this indicator merges both perspectives into one. You can instantly see the "big picture" while staying focused on trading signals on your current timeframe. Core
FREE
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) Indicator - User Manual 1. Introduction Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) is a technical analysis indicator that combines three tools: Bollinger Bands , Fibonacci Ratios , and the Volume-Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) . The purpose of this indicator is to provide a multi-dimensional view of the market by helping to identify: Dynamic support and resistance zones. The general market trend. Volatility levels and potential accumulation phases (squeezes). Price breakouts
FREE
Volume Flow Index Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Volume Flow Indicator (VFI) - User Manual 1. General Introduction The Volume Flow Indicator (VFI) is an advanced technical oscillator designed to measure the strength and sustainability of a price trend by incorporating both price and volume data. Developed based on the concepts of On-Balance Volume (OBV) but with significant improvements, the VFI provides deeper insight into money flow and the conviction behind price movements. This indicator is not an automated trading system but a powerful an
FREE
Market Squeeze Momentum Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Introduction The Market Squeeze Momentum Indicator (SQZMOM_LB) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify periods of low market volatility (the "squeeze" phase) and predict the direction and strength of price momentum after the squeeze ends. This indicator combines the principles of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to detect changes in market volatility, along with a momentum oscillator to measure buying/selling pressure. 2. Key Components of the Indicator The
FREE
MultiFrame Pivot MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MultiFrame Pivot: A Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool MultiFrame Pivot is an analysis indicator designed to provide an overview of the market based on Pivot Points across multiple timeframes. The indicator synthesizes information from different timeframes to give you a more comprehensive view of important price levels. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: MultiFrame Pivot allows you to simultaneously monitor the price's status relative to Pivot Points (PP), Support 1 (S1), and Resistance 1 (R1)
FREE
Ultimate EMA
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Multi-Period EMA is a convenient indicator that displays multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a single chart. It is designed to help traders easily identify market trends and key crossover points without the need to add multiple individual EMA indicators. Key Features: Multiple EMAs in one: Simplifies chart analysis by combining several EMA lines into one indicator. Fully customizable: Easily change the period (default 20, 50, 100, 200), color, and thickness of each EMA line. Clean in
FREE
MultiFrame MA
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MultiFrame MA: A Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator MultiFrame MA is a trend analysis indicator designed to provide a comprehensive market overview across various timeframes. Instead of relying on a single timeframe, this tool synthesizes information from multiple charts, giving users a holistic and reliable perspective. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator analyzes data from various timeframes, from M1 up to Monthly, to help users identify trend confluence at different levels. MA
FREE
WaveTrend Oscillator WT
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The WaveTrend Oscillator indicator is an enhanced version of the classic WaveTrend Oscillator, a momentum indicator. It is designed to identify overbought/oversold conditions and provide potential trend reversal signals. The core difference in this version is the application of a data "normalization" algorithm. This ensures the indicator's oscillation lines remain balanced around the zero line, causing the indicator window to always stay naturally centered. This is especially useful when trading
FREE
MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds. Features Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1. Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance. Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols. Bu
FREE
RSI Bollinger Double Confirm
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
This indicator is a trading strategy designed to find high-probability entry points by combining two very popular indicators: Bollinger Bands (BB) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) . The core idea is "dual confirmation" : a trade signal is only considered valid when both indicators agree. This helps filter out many of the false signals that occur when using just a single indicator, thereby increasing the reliability of each entry. Bollinger Bands are used to identify relative price value zon
FREE
The EMA Navigator Pro
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The EMA Navigator Pro is an advanced version of the popular EMA indicator, designed to provide superior flexibility and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities. This indicator not only displays EMA lines but also offers a powerful alert system to ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: You can assign a separate timeframe to each individual EMA line, allowing you to analyze long-term (e.g., D1) and short-term (e.g., H1) trends on the same chart. Automatic Cro
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt