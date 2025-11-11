XAU Coin EA master
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- You-ru Lu
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
EA Name: XAU Coin EA Master v1.0
Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD
Recommended Timeframe: H1 main cycle (with built-in D1 layout confirmation)
Key Features
-
Dynamic fund management (auto lot sizing based on account balance and ATR)
-
Real-time economic calendar filter to avoid high-impact news risks
-
Intelligent overnight risk check and layered profit protection
-
Combined Order Block and Pullback strategy for broader market adaptability
=== Parameter Setup Guide (English Version) ===
1. Basic Settings
-
Symbol: Recommended XAUUSD.
-
Timeframe: H1 (EA automatically references D1 and other periods).
-
MagicNumber: If running multiple EAs in the same account, assign a unique magic number for each.
2. Risk and Lot Management
-
Lots: Fixed lot mode, used for testing or specific strategies.
-
UseSmartLotSize: Recommended to enable (true).
-
BaseRiskPercent: Default 5%, suitable for most accounts.
-
MaxRiskPercent: Should not exceed 10%.
-
MinBalance / MaxBalance: Define the balance range for smart lot calculation (e.g., 1,000 – 100,000 USD).
3. Trading Hours and Overnight Management
-
StartHour / EndHour: Default 02:00 – 22:00; avoid high-volatility late sessions.
-
UseDailyOvernightCheck: When enabled, performs a daily risk check and profit lock at 22:00.
-
StopTradingAfterCheck: Keep true if you want to stop opening new trades after the daily check.
4. Economic Calendar Filter
-
UseCalendarFilter: Recommended to enable (true).
-
FilterCurrencies: Default “USD”; add others like “EUR,GBP” if trading multiple pairs.
-
NewsAvoidMinutesBefore / After: Default 30 / 60 minutes; adjust to your preference.
-
NewsClosePositionsBefore: To close positions before news, set between 30–60 minutes.
-
Important Note: To activate the economic calendar feature, MT5 language must be set to English. If your platform language is Chinese or another language, the news filter will not work properly.
5. Strategy Modules
-
UseOrderBlocks: Enables Order Block detection and scoring.
-
OB_RequireSNRConfirm: Improves signal quality when true.
-
UsePullbackStrategy: Recommended alongside breakout strategy to reduce false breakouts.
-
UseLayeredProfitManagement: Enables layered profit-taking and protection.
6. SNR and Trend Settings
-
UseSmartSNR: Recommended; automatically detects key price levels tested multiple times.
-
SNR_Period: Default 30; adjust depending on market liquidity.
-
SNR_Tolerance: Default 2 (USD) — smaller value increases precision.
-
UseTrendFilter: Requires both H1 and D1 EMA trends to align.
7. Additional Recommendations
-
Test on a DEMO account for at least 2 weeks before live trading.
-
Use on a VPS for stable connection and continuous operation.
-
For non-XAUUSD instruments, adjust ATR, SNR, and gap thresholds accordingly.