Volatility 75 Machine

Volatility 75 Machine EA - Description
General Information
Name: Volatility 75 Machine v2.0
Developer: World Investor
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Copyright: 2025

Trading Specifications
Capital and Lot Size Settings
Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD
Standard Lot Size: 0.10 lots per $1,000 USD of capital
Risk Management: Proportional to account size
Recommended Timeframe
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Instrument: Volatility 75 Index
Technical System Parameters
Moving Average Indicators
The EA implements a multi-timeframe moving average system with four different periods:

MA1: 14 periods - Fast moving average for short-term signals
MA2: 18 periods - Secondary moving average for confirmation
MA3: 100 periods - Intermediate Trend Moving Average
MA4: 150 periods - Major Trend Moving Average
RSI (Relative Strength Index) Settings
Period: 14 periods (standard professional settings)
High Level (RSI_HIGH): 50
Low Level (RSI_LOW): 50
Note: The code parameters show a period of 7, but the setting is 14 periods for greater stability in the VIX 75 Index.
Position Management
Take Profit (TP): 20,000 points
Stop Loss (SL): 2,000,000 points
Trading Strategy
This Expert Advisor is specifically designed to trade the Volatility 75 Index, a synthetic instrument with high volatility characteristics. The strategy combines:

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: Uses four moving averages of different periods to identify market direction on multiple time frames simultaneously.
Momentum Filter: The 14-period RSI acts as a signal confirmation filter, with balanced levels at 50 to detect changes in market momentum.
Important Considerations
System Advantages
Strategy designed specifically for high-volatility instruments
Multi-indicator system for greater signal robustness
Clear, predefined risk management
Professional settings with proven parameters
Ideal Trader Profile
This EA is suitable for traders who:

Have experience trading high-volatility instruments
Understand risk management in automated trading
Have the minimum required capital ($1,000 USD)
Are looking for a system based on multi-indicator technical analysis
Can periodically monitor system performance
