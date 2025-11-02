🧊 ColdMind EA Overview

Purpose:

ColdMind EA is designed to trade mechanically — with no emotions — by following EMA-based market bias and candlestick-driven signals. It automatically manages risk, trade direction, and execution through a customizable dashboard.

Core Concept:

It detects buy or sell signals based on EMA(9) and EMA(21) cross behavior and trend strength on multiple timeframes (trading chart and bias timeframe). It executes orders only when technical and time filters align.

⚙️ Main Features

Trading Mode

TradeBoth – allows both buy and sell trades (default).

BuyOnlyMode / SellOnlyMode – restricts EA to one direction.

MaxTrades – caps the total open positions per symbol.

This lets you easily switch between trend-following, directional, or mixed strategies.

Risk Management

Fixed Lot Size (LotsInput) – manual control over position size.

Stop Loss & Take Profit (SlPoints, TpPoints) – static pip-based targets.

Trailing Stop System (EnableTrailingStop) Activates once price moves in profit by TslTriggerPoints . Locks in profits dynamically by TslPoints .

Magic Number (Magic) – isolates trades from other EAs.

Together, these settings form a clean risk structure for any account size.

Trading Hours Filter

Each hour (0–23) can be toggled ON/OFF via inputs.

This allows you to restrict trading to specific sessions (e.g., London or New York).

Management Functions