EA Pro Risk Panel
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sayed Ali Ordibehesht
- Sürüm: 1.3
EA Pro Risk Panel (Free) — by Sayed Ali Ordibehesht & AliReza Asefpour
A lightweight risk panel for Meta Trader 5 that lets you open Market and Pending orders with precise control over Volume, SL and TP. The panel calculates risk in dollars from your Balance × Risk% and auto-adjusts the lot size to keep actual risk ≤ target.
Key features
- Market BUY/SELL using live Bid/Ask
- Pending BUY/SELL from an ENTRY line on chart (RB_HL_ENTRY)
- Fixed Risk $ target (Balance × Risk %) with auto volume adjustment
- Direct SL/TP entry in price units, snap to tick size
- Clean UI, no DLLs, no external files
How to use
1) Attach the EA to any chart and enable Algo Trading.
2) Choose the mode: BUY, SELL, P.BUY, P.SELL.
3) For pending orders, drag the ENTRY line (RB_HL_ENTRY) to your desired level.
4) Set Volume, SL, TP and Risk% on the panel.
5) Press “LET’S GO”.
Inputs and behaviour
- Volume: normalized to SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP and broker min/max.
- Risk %: determines Risk $ (Balance × Risk%), panel shows the target.
- SL/TP: absolute price levels; invalid levels are ignored safely.
- Netting/Hedging: works with Any account type.
Notes
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage.
- No external dependencies, no DLL calls.
- If market is closed or stops are invalid, a clear message is shown.
Support and updates
- Email: aliordibehesht11@gmail.com
- Updates: https://t.me/EAPROTEAMHub&nbsp;
Change log
- v1.0.0 — Initial public release.