ColdMind EA

🧊 ColdMind EA Overview

Purpose:
ColdMind EA is designed to trade mechanically — with no emotions — by following EMA-based market bias and candlestick-driven signals. It automatically manages risk, trade direction, and execution through a customizable dashboard.

Core Concept:
It detects buy or sell signals based on EMA(9) and EMA(21) cross behavior and trend strength on multiple timeframes (trading chart and bias timeframe). It executes orders only when technical and time filters align.

⚙️ Main Features

Trading Mode

  • TradeBoth – allows both buy and sell trades (default).

  • BuyOnlyMode / SellOnlyMode – restricts EA to one direction.

  • MaxTrades – caps the total open positions per symbol.

This lets you easily switch between trend-following, directional, or mixed strategies.

Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot Size (LotsInput) – manual control over position size.

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit (SlPoints, TpPoints) – static pip-based targets.

  • Trailing Stop System (EnableTrailingStop)

    • Activates once price moves in profit by TslTriggerPoints .

    • Locks in profits dynamically by TslPoints .

  • Magic Number (Magic) – isolates trades from other EAs.

Together, these settings form a clean risk structure for any account size.

Trading Hours Filter

  • Each hour (0–23) can be toggled ON/OFF via inputs.
    This allows you to restrict trading to specific sessions (e.g., London or New York).

Management Functions

  • Trailing Stop Management: dynamically moves stop loss once conditions are met.

  • CloseAllTrades(): safely closes all positions with the EA’s magic number.

  • CalculateTotalProfit(): computes running P/L for dashboard display.


Altri dall’autore
GoldSync EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
5 (1)
Experts
GoldSync FX is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) and other symbols using multi-pattern candlestick analysis combined with market bias detection and adaptive trade management . The EA identifies 10 bullish and 10 bearish reversal and continuation patterns (e.g., Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Three Soldiers/Crows, Marubozu, Harami, etc.) to generate buy or sell signals. These signals are filtered through a daily market bias check , ensuring trades ali
FREE
MSync EA Pro
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs. Core Concept The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization , symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confi
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione