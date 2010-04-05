Diya The Light EA

is a powerful averaging strategy Expert Advisor designed for consistent performance across all currency pairs and timeframes. With smart money management, customizable trading hours, spread/margin protection, and real-time profit tracking, it adapts to your trading style while maintaining control over risk. Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders, it supports 3 money management modes and adjustable lot sizes to match your capital and risk appetite. Perfect for accounts starting from $500 (or equivalent in cent accounts), and best suited for $1,000+. Fully automated, intelligent, and reliable.

A professional averaging strategy EA with smart risk controls and customizable settings.

Diya The Light EA is an advanced Expert Advisor built around a smart averaging strategy. It features intelligent money management and powerful customization to suit various trading styles and risk preferences.

✅ Key Features:

Smart averaging system with adjustable step control

3 flexible money management modes

Automatic take profit and dynamic risk control

Time-based trading filter (customizable trading hours)

Built-in spread and margin protection

Visual candle coloring for better chart readability

Real-time profit tracking with a professional info panel

Adjustable initial lot size based on your risk appetite

Supports all currency pairs

Works on any timeframe

Recommendations:

Minimum capital: $500 (or equivalent in cent account)

Optimal capital: $1,000 for best performance

Carefully manage position sizing, as the strategy uses averaging

Use on low-spread ECN accounts for best results

Best For:

Traders who prefer automated averaging strategies

Users looking for controlled risk with steady growth potential

Anyone who wants a clean, professional interface with real-time trade tracking

Risk Disclaimer:

This EA uses an averaging strategy. It is recommended to monitor trades and use proper risk settings to avoid excessive drawdown.



