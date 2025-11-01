Wonderfull Gold ea
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- David Ndungu Mwangi
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Wonderful Gold EA — Smart EMA Crossover & Fibonacci Precision Trading
Wonderful Gold EA is a next-generation automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD), built on a smart combination of EMA crossover detection and Fibonacci retracement entry logic.
It’s designed to identify powerful bullish momentum and enter trades at the most strategic price level — the 61.8% retracement point — where institutional traders often join the move.