Vantage Nasdaq EA is an expert advisor trading robot designed to trade the NAS100 / US100 CFD index on the Vantage markets broker.

The expert uses an aggressive, almost high-frequency scalping strategy. No need to change preset parameters. Just set the lot size according to your account size.





No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging, No lot size multiplication.





Recommendations:



Asset : NAS100

Period: All Time Frame

Minimum deposit: $200



Account type: Standart.

Broker : Vantage Markets

IMPORTANT : This strategy will only work on Vantage Markets broker

Features:

Trade NAS100

Each trade is protected with 5000 pips SL

The exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop

Very easy to install, requires no settings changes, default settings are perfect!

VPS not essential but recommended



