Product Name: NeuroCatalyst_AI

Headline: NeuroProfit Catalyst_AI: Your 24/7 AI-Powered Path to Consistent Profits

Short Description:

NeuroCatalyst_AI is a next-generation trading advisor that fuses a simplified neural network with robust risk management. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, it automates profitable trading 24/7, turning complex market analysis into a stable, passive income stream. Stop trading with emotion—start investing with intelligence.

Full Description:

What is NeuroCatalyst_AI?

NeuroProfit Catalyst_AI is not just another Expert Advisor. It's a sophisticated automated trading system that leverages a simplified neural decision-making logic to analyze the market. It processes multiple technical indicators (including RSI, MACD, ADX, and Moving Averages) to generate high-confidence trading signals, allowing you to capitalize on market opportunities around the clock.

Key Features & Unique Advantages:

AI-Powered Decision Making: Utilizes a proprietary neural logic to combine signals, assess trend strength, and calculate a confidence score for every trade.

Adaptive Risk Management: Implements a confidence-based lot sizing system. It increases position size for strong signals and reduces it for weak ones, optimizing your risk-to-reward ratio.

Dynamic Take Profit & Enhanced Trailing Stop: Features a floating Take Profit that adapts to market momentum and a smart trailing stop to lock in profits and move to breakeven.

Built-in Safety Protocols: Includes equity protection, daily trade limiters, session filters to avoid illiquid periods, and strict spread control.

User-Friendly & Customizable: Comes with a detailed graphical panel showing real-time metrics (AI confidence, performance, market condition) and a wide range of input parameters for easy customization.

Who Is This For?

Novices & Busy People: No trading experience needed. Set it up and let it work for you 24/7.

Investors Seeking "Passive Income": Perfect for those who want earnings without constantly watching charts.

Conservative & Active Traders: Offers multiple modes (Conservative, Balanced, Active) to match your risk appetite.

Trading Strategy & Scheme of Work:

The advisor's operation can be broken down into a clear, logical cycle:

Data Collection: On every tick, it gathers real-time data from 6 technical indicators. AI Signal Processing: The neural network weighs and combines these signals, filters out market noise using ADX trend strength, and outputs a clear decision (BUY/SELL) with a confidence level (Weak, Medium, Strong). Risk Adjustment: The system calculates the optimal lot size based on the signal's confidence. Trade Execution & Management: It opens a position with validated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, then actively manages the trade using trailing stops and dynamic TP until closure.

Requirements & Setup: