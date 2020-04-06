Atlas i3 XauUsd
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Magdalena Estefania Colonna
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
ATLAS i3 XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor
📊 Overview
Atlas i3 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair with range breakout strategies and pending orders. Developed by FrozenSkillz, this system combines high/low technical analysis with professional risk management, ideal for traders operating with prop firms or funded accounts.
⚙️ Technical Specifications
Recommended Configuration
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold vs. Dollar)
Timeframe: H4 (4 Hours)
Minimum Capital: $10,000 USD
Recommended Lot Size: 0.50 lots (for $10K accounts)
Recommended Broker: IC Markets or Prop Firms brokers
Account Type: ECN/RAW preferably
🎯 Implemented Strategies
1. BUY STOP / SELL STOP Strategy
The EA detects bullish and bearish breakouts through dynamic range analysis (High/Low Filter), placing strategic pending orders:
BUY STOP: Triggered on bullish breakouts above key resistances
SELL STOP: Triggered on bearish breakouts below key support levels
Automatic parameter adjustment based on chart timeframe
2. Advanced Risk Management
Auto-Close at Profit: Positions are closed Automatically triggered upon reaching a profit target of 5+ pips.
Take Profit: 100 pips (adjustable)
Stop Loss: Optional (disabled by default to allow for greater flexibility)
Orders with expiration: 6 hours to avoid stale orders.
🔧 Configuration Parameters
Trading Settings (Recommended Settings)
UseBuyStop = true // Enable buy strategy
UseSellStop = true // Enable sell strategy
UseStochastic = false // Disable stochastic
LotSize = 0.50 // Fixed lot size for $10K accounts
UseAutoLotSize = false // Disable auto-calculation
AutoAdjustParams = true // Automatic adjustment by timeframe
PendingDistance = 15 // Distance in pips for orders
MinProfitPips = 5 // Minimum profit to close
TakeProfitPips = 100 // Profit target
UseStopLoss = false // SL disabled
AutoCloseProfit = true // Automatic close at profit
Slippage = 1 // Slippage tolerance
OrderExpiration = 6 // Hours of validity
```
### **Indicator Settings**
```
MinRange = 5 // Minimum analysis range
MaxRange = 30 // Maximum analysis range
HighLowFilter = 10 // High/Low filter
💼 Ideal For:
✅ Prop Firms: Compatible with rules from FTMO, The5ers, etc.
✅ Funding Accounts: Optimized for evaluation challenges
✅ Conservative Trading: Controlled risk management
✅ Automated Trading: No manual intervention required
📈 Competitive Advantages
Multi-Timeframe Adaptability: Automatically adjusts parameters based on the chart
Capital Protection: Margin check before each trade
Comprehensive Alerts: Visual, audible, and push notifications
No Martingale: Does not use lot duplication techniques
Backtesting Compatible: Can be tested in MT4 Strategy Tester
© 2025 FrozenSkillz - Atlas i3 XAU/USD Expert Advisor