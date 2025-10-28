Gold EA Macro Trend v1

Kruler Markets – GOLD EA (GMAT Macro Aligned)

Timeframe: M30 (works on M5–D1)

Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold). Indices & Major FX currently under testing.

Platform: MetaTrader 4

What it does

Kruler GOLD EA is an event-driven EA that trades Agimat/GMAT signals only when they align with the higher-timeframe trend (macro alignment). Entries are taken on the chart TF, filtered by this multi-TF map:

D1 ➜ H4 ➜ (H1, M30) ➜ (M15, M5)

So, for example, M30 signals are traded only if they agree with H4; M15/M5 follow H1; and H4 follows D1. This cuts noise in consolidations and favors higher-quality trades.

Key features

Macro Trend Filter – never opens against macro; optional Close on Macro Flip .

Catch-Up Mode – when macro flips, EA may enter on the next recent local event (within CatchUpMaxBars ).

Per-TF Risk & Stops – fixed SL per timeframe (points) and/or per-TF Trailing Stop (start, distance, step).

Session & Spread Filters – trade only inside your broker hours and below a max spread.

Auto-detect Buffers – automatically finds Agimat/GMAT UP/DOWN buffers (with optional SwapUpDown ).

CSV Logging – detailed trade log for audit and optimization.

Magic per TF – clean portfolio management (one magic per timeframe).

No martingale / no grid.

Quick start (Gold M30)

Attach the EA to XAUUSD M30. Load your Gold (M30) preset. Ensure the Agimat/GMAT indicator is installed at the path set in AgimatName. Set your trading hours (e.g., New York session). Start with low risk (e.g., 0.5–1.0% per trade).

Recommended symbols & TF

Gold (XAUUSD) – M30 (primary).

Indices & Major FX are being evaluated; use M30/H1 and your broker’s point values.

Backtesting tips

Use Every tick based on real ticks when available.

Test at least 6–12 months .

Enable only one TF per chart while testing that TF.

If the indicator isn’t loaded, the EA will log “no_event” and skip entries.

Requirements

MT4 (current build).

Agimat/GMAT indicator installed ; the EA reads its buffers.

A VPS with stable latency is recommended.

Risk disclosure

Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always use risk controls, start small, and backtest before going live.

Support

Need presets (Gold, Majors, Indices) or FAQs? Contact us via Market messages—we reply fast.