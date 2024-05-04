Golden Monk Pro is the combination of indicators such as Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, Rsi, Momentum and Angles that together seek price direction through impulses in areas of important divergence.

Matrix Golden Monk Pro encapsulates many tools and resources in a 5*4 matrix to improve the level of success in each entry with a maximum of 4 simultaneous operations, optimizing capital management, this matrix can be displayed on the left side of your screen.

Recommendations:



Currency Pair: AUD/USD - EUR/USD

Temporality: M5

Recommended deposit: $3000

Specifications: All operations are protected by a Global Stop Loss.

All operations have a dynamic Take Profit.





How to Test the EA:

Download Demo Version "Money Monk Pro" for MT4 Choose the Currency "AUD/USD" or "EUR/USD" Choose Temporality "M5" Load the .SET file in the Expert properties (If you do not know how to load a ".Set" file you can click on the following link: Here)

File to test the AUD/USD symbol: File_AudUsd

File to test the EUR/USD symbol: File_EurUsd

Why "Set files" are important: These files store the information (Distance, Volume, etc.) of a given symbol or currency, since the distance varies between each symbol, it may be that the Gold/Usd moved 5000 Points in one day while the Aud/Usd moved 600 Points, that is why it is important to manage the parameters and measurements of each symbol, it is like if you want to put a size 40 shoe on even a child who is size 22 or vice versa.



