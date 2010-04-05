KiniTrade
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- I Putu Gede Waisnawa Pratama Putra
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
K-Bot is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.
K-bot is based on KiniTrade MT4 indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.
The basic strategy starts with Market order in trend following, but you can change it, in others strategies counter trend.
Parameters :
K-Bot adv Settings
- Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
- Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
Money Management Settings
- Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
- Money Management: if true enables the money management option.
- Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.
Indicators Settings
- Enable Dark Absolute Trend: if true, enable the indicator
- Dark Absolute Trend Strategies: Select the strategy to follow
- Moment of the Signal: Decide whether the signal will be executed on the current bar or on the close of the previous bar
- Dark Absolute Trend Period: Periods of Kini Trend Indicator
- Dark Absolute Trend Timeframe: Timeframe of Kini Trend Indicator
Trading Hour
- Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
- Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
- Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
- Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
- Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
- Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.
Trading Directions
- Allow Buy: if true, Ea can trade with buy orders.
- Allow Sell: if true, Ea can trade with sell orders.
- Allow Buy and Sell at the same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time
- Allow Order From Others Charts, At Same Time: if true, allow orders from others charts (If the EA then is positioned on other pairs, for example)
- Max Buy Orders: Max Number of buy orders at the same time
- Max Sell Orders: Max Number of sell orders at the same time
- One Trade Bar: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar.
For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.