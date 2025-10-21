Volatility 75 Machine EA - Description

General Information

Name: Volatility 75 Machine v2.0

Developer: World Investor

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

Copyright: 2025





Trading Specifications

Capital and Lot Size Settings

Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD

Standard Lot Size: 0.10 lots per $1,000 USD of capital

Risk Management: Proportional to account size

Recommended Timeframe

Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Instrument: Volatility 75 Index

Technical System Parameters

Moving Average Indicators

The EA implements a multi-timeframe moving average system with four different periods:





MA1: 14 periods - Fast moving average for short-term signals

MA2: 18 periods - Secondary moving average for confirmation

MA3: 100 periods - Intermediate Trend Moving Average

MA4: 150 periods - Major Trend Moving Average

RSI (Relative Strength Index) Settings

Period: 14 periods (standard professional settings)

High Level (RSI_HIGH): 50

Low Level (RSI_LOW): 50

Note: The code parameters show a period of 7, but the setting is 14 periods for greater stability in the VIX 75 Index.

Position Management

Take Profit (TP): 20,000 points

Stop Loss (SL): 2,000,000 points

Trading Strategy

This Expert Advisor is specifically designed to trade the Volatility 75 Index, a synthetic instrument with high volatility characteristics. The strategy combines:





Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: Uses four moving averages of different periods to identify market direction on multiple time frames simultaneously.

Momentum Filter: The 14-period RSI acts as a signal confirmation filter, with balanced levels at 50 to detect changes in market momentum.

Important Considerations

System Advantages

Strategy designed specifically for high-volatility instruments

Multi-indicator system for greater signal robustness

Clear, predefined risk management

Professional settings with proven parameters

Ideal Trader Profile

This EA is suitable for traders who:





Have experience trading high-volatility instruments

Understand risk management in automated trading

Have the minimum required capital ($1,000 USD)

Are looking for a system based on multi-indicator technical analysis

Can periodically monitor system performance