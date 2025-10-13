THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5

Hi Traders,

Simple, clear, and essential for every trader.

This indicator shows the real time Average Buy Price // Average Sell Price //Stop Out Price to the chart. You can choose which lines and labels to show, the line style and color of each line.

1- The infomation of Buy//Sell Line: 

- Lot Buy//Sell

- PNL Buy//Sell

- Free Margin of your account

2- The Stop Out Line:  Shows the estimated price level at which your account would reach the stop-out threshold based on your broker’s margin settings.

Happy Trading !


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
THV 5 Ema Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Göstergeler
Hi Traders, EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance. Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful indicator: 1- Attach this indicator to your chart .  - Choose the desired time frame ( ex:   Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...). -  Set your desired EMA periods ( ex:   20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...). - Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to:   True / False   (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time). - Set color and width of
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt