THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5
- Trong Khanh Phan
Hi Traders,
Simple, clear, and essential for every trader.
This indicator shows the real time Average Buy Price // Average Sell Price //Stop Out Price to the chart. You can choose which lines and labels to show, the line style and color of each line.
1- The infomation of Buy//Sell Line:
- Lot Buy//Sell
- PNL Buy//Sell
- Free Margin of your account
2- The Stop Out Line: Shows the estimated price level at which your account would reach the stop-out threshold based on your broker’s margin settings.
Happy Trading !