THV Sniper Pro Mt5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Trong Khanh Phan
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🧠 EA Overview — THV Sniper Pro:
THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies.
It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters, equity management, DCA logic, and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition.
✅ Works with all symbols and timeframes.
⚙️ Key Features:
1️⃣ Smart Trade Control:
-
Manual or automatic trade entries (Buy/Sell toggles).
-
Multiple trading modes for full customization and control:
1. Non-Stop Trading Mode: Opens trades continuously without any specific candle condition.
2. Breakout Trading Mode:
• Buy when price breaks above the high of the previous bullish candle.
• Sell when price breaks below the low of the previous bearish candle.
3. Reversal Trading Mode:
• Buy when price breaks below the previous bullish candle’s low and then reverses upward.
• Sell when price breaks above the previous bearish candle’s high and then reverses downward.
4. Body–Wick Trading Mode:
• Buy when a bearish candle has a large body and short or no lower wick.
• Sell when a bullish candle has a large body and short or no upper wick.
2️⃣ Advanced Trade Filters:
-
EMA Filter – optional EMA-based trend confirmation before trade entries & exits.
-
Pivot & Swing Detection – identifies potential reversal or breakout zones.
3️⃣ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit Systems:
-
Candle-Based SL/TP – automatic SL at current candle high/low (with optional offset).
-
EMA-Based SL/TP – SL positioned dynamically around the EMA (with offset).
-
Fixed Auto SL/TP – simple point-based configuration for fast scalping setups.
-
Interactive SL/TP Lines – draw, drag, or delete lines directly on chart to instantly modify or remove SL/TP from open trades.
4️⃣ Trailing Stop Logic:
-
Optional trailing stop for active positions.
-
Adjustable parameters for precision control of risk and profit locking.
5️⃣ Equity & PnL Protection:
-
Auto-close all positions on current symbol when reaching equity target or stop (in %).
-
Auto-close all positions on floating profit/loss thresholds (in account currency).
-
Global equity management: close all symbols and pause trading when target or stop equity levels are hit.
6️⃣ DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) Engine:
-
Independent DCA logic for Buy and Sell positions.
-
Adjustable step size, multiplier, and maximum DCA levels.
7️⃣ Keyboard & Manual Trading Integration:
-
Keyboard shortcuts for Buy, Sell, Close (by profit, loss, or all positions).
-
Hotkey to toggle SL/TP line mode directly from the chart.
-
Perfect for semi-automated scalping — quick, precise, and intuitive.
8️⃣ Visual & Interactive Tools:
-
Swing High/Low markers with customizable labels and offsets.
-
Real-time distance display between current price and swing points.
-
Fully customizable line styles, colors, and label positions.
🧩 Summary:
Scalp Sniper Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and adaptability — ideal for traders who want a hybrid scalping system that functions as both a manual assistant and a fully automated strategy.
It seamlessly adapts to any style — non-stop, breakout, reversal, or body–wick-based trading — all backed by strong risk and equity management mechanisms.