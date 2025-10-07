TrailGuard — Intraday EMA Cross + Smart Trailing & EOD Flat









What it does





Goes Long on EMA bullish cross, Short on bearish cross (closed bars).





Trailing engine increases target and moves SL stepwise after price passes a start threshold (choose % or points).





Intraday profile: trading window + EOD close (no overnight).





No external indicators (EMAs computed internally) → fast, robust backtests.









Why it works





Simple, data-driven edge (EMA 20/50±) on M5–M15 produces frequent, clean signals.





Stepwise trailing locks profits during micro-swings.





EOD flat reduces swap/gap risk and costs.





Risk Management & Trade Protection





Position size as % of equity (auto min/max/step compliant).





Spread filter and slippage control.





Daily DD stop (flatten after X% drop from the day’s equity).





Max loss streak – pause until the next day.





Once-per-bar (bar-close logic) for clean execution.









Built-in Filters





Trading window (supports overnight windows).





Weekend filter (optional).





Close outside window (optional) + EOD close.









Parameters (main groups)





EMA: FastLen, SlowLen





Trailing (choose one):





Percent: Initial TP/SL %, Initiate %, Trail TP%, Trail SL%





Points: Initial TP/SL points, Initiate points, Trail TP/SL points





Risk: RiskPercentEquity, MaxSpreadPoints, SlippagePoints





Timing: UseTradingWindow, Start/End, SkipWeekends, AutoFlatOutsideWindow





Daily Close: EODCloseEnable, EODCloseHour/Minute





Runtime: TradeOncePerBar, DrawLevels









Suggested Starter Presets





EURUSD M5 (points): Fast/Slow 21/55, TP 150, SL 110, InitTrail 80, Trail TP/SL 40/30, Risk 1.2%, Window 08:00–22:00, EOD 22:59.





XAUUSD M5 (%): Fast/Slow 20/50, TP 0.22%, SL 0.18%, InitTrail 0.12%, Trail 0.09/0.08%, Risk 1.0%, Window 07:00–21:00, EOD 20:59.





NAS100 M5 (%): Fast/Slow 13/48, TP 0.30%, SL 0.22%, InitTrail 0.15%, Trail 0.12/0.10%, Risk 1.0%, US window 13:30–21:45, EOD 21:50.









Backtest & Optimization





Model: Every tick or 1-minute OHLC (EA works on bar close).





Per symbol/timeframe: optimize Fast/Slow, InitTrail, TP/SL, Risk%.





Targets: PF ≥ 1.5, DD ≤ 10%, ≥ 3 trades/week.





Validate with walk-forward (70/30).









Changelog





v1.00: Trading window, weekend filter, EOD close, improved trailing, internal EMA (no iMA dependency).





Disclaimer





Trading involves risk. Test on a demo account before going live. Results depend on symbol, spread, data, and execution.





