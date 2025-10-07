TrailGuard
TrailGuard — Intraday EMA Cross + Smart Trailing & EOD Flat
What it does
Goes Long on EMA bullish cross, Short on bearish cross (closed bars).
Trailing engine increases target and moves SL stepwise after price passes a start threshold (choose % or points).
Intraday profile: trading window + EOD close (no overnight).
No external indicators (EMAs computed internally) → fast, robust backtests.
Why it works
Simple, data-driven edge (EMA 20/50±) on M5–M15 produces frequent, clean signals.
Stepwise trailing locks profits during micro-swings.
EOD flat reduces swap/gap risk and costs.
Risk Management & Trade Protection
Position size as % of equity (auto min/max/step compliant).
Spread filter and slippage control.
Daily DD stop (flatten after X% drop from the day’s equity).
Max loss streak – pause until the next day.
Once-per-bar (bar-close logic) for clean execution.
Built-in Filters
Trading window (supports overnight windows).
Weekend filter (optional).
Close outside window (optional) + EOD close.
Parameters (main groups)
EMA: FastLen, SlowLen
Trailing (choose one):
Percent: Initial TP/SL %, Initiate %, Trail TP%, Trail SL%
Points: Initial TP/SL points, Initiate points, Trail TP/SL points
Risk: RiskPercentEquity, MaxSpreadPoints, SlippagePoints
Timing: UseTradingWindow, Start/End, SkipWeekends, AutoFlatOutsideWindow
Daily Close: EODCloseEnable, EODCloseHour/Minute
Runtime: TradeOncePerBar, DrawLevels
Suggested Starter Presets
EURUSD M5 (points): Fast/Slow 21/55, TP 150, SL 110, InitTrail 80, Trail TP/SL 40/30, Risk 1.2%, Window 08:00–22:00, EOD 22:59.
XAUUSD M5 (%): Fast/Slow 20/50, TP 0.22%, SL 0.18%, InitTrail 0.12%, Trail 0.09/0.08%, Risk 1.0%, Window 07:00–21:00, EOD 20:59.
NAS100 M5 (%): Fast/Slow 13/48, TP 0.30%, SL 0.22%, InitTrail 0.15%, Trail 0.12/0.10%, Risk 1.0%, US window 13:30–21:45, EOD 21:50.
Backtest & Optimization
Model: Every tick or 1-minute OHLC (EA works on bar close).
Per symbol/timeframe: optimize Fast/Slow, InitTrail, TP/SL, Risk%.
Targets: PF ≥ 1.5, DD ≤ 10%, ≥ 3 trades/week.
Validate with walk-forward (70/30).
Changelog
v1.00: Trading window, weekend filter, EOD close, improved trailing, internal EMA (no iMA dependency).
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Test on a demo account before going live. Results depend on symbol, spread, data, and execution.
Keywords
