SignalFxPro Super EA
- Experts
- Md Mainul Islam
- Versione: 1.10
- Attivazioni: 20
Edition: v1.10
Author: SignalFxPro / Md Mainul Islam
SignalFxPro Super EA is a robust, broker-aware grid engine that combines multi-indicator voting, ATR-adaptive spacing, basket take-profit with trailing, and strong risk guards (spread, session/news buffer, volatility filter, margin-aware lot autoscaling). It’s designed for traders who want a disciplined, defensible grid approach that can adapt to trend or mean-reversion conditions—without blowing up on a margin spike.
Why traders choose it
-
Smart multi-indicator voting (RSI, CCI, MACD, ADX, ATR-trend, Stochastic, Bollinger, Volume) decides when to engage and which side to bias.
-
ATR-adaptive grid: step size stretches during volatility and tightens during calm markets; optional “against-trend” step multiplier.
-
Margin-aware execution: automatic lot down-scaling & retries before giving up.
-
Basket TP + Trailing: close the entire basket at a fixed currency target, pips target, or % of ATR, with dynamic trailing of floating profit.
-
Safety first: spread gate, time/day/session filters, simple news buffer around H1 boundaries (no web requests needed), high-volatility guard using returns Z-score.
-
POC/VWAP proximity (optional): limit first entries to value areas via a rolling VWAP approximation.
-
Hands-on control: on-chart info panel + Pause/Resume button.
-
Plug-and-play: immediate first entry option for quick Strategy Tester validation (avoid “no trading operations” at the start).
How it trades (in short)
-
On every cycle, the EA computes Buy vs Sell vote from the indicator suite.
-
If a side meets the minimum score and gap vs the other side, the EA opens/extends a grid on that side.
-
Grid step is a blend of min pips + ATR (and larger against the prevailing trend if you wish).
-
Lots start from a balance-centered base (or a fixed lot) and grow with a gentle multiplier for the first few levels; after that, an “against trend” multiplier can accelerate recovery.
-
Basket TP closes all positions when the currency/pip/ATR target is reached; optional trailing lock protects peak basket profit.
-
Risk guards (spread, session/day, news buffer, high vol) can temporarily stop new entries.
Recommended symbols & timeframes
-
Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD — H1 baseline.
-
Crosses with moderate spreads also work; adjust InpMaxSpreadPips and grid step accordingly.
-
Backtests: enable InpImmediateFirstEntry=true for faster validation.
Tip: Grid strategies benefit from diversified symbols and stable VPS connectivity.
Key Inputs (grouped)
Trading Direction & Entry Cadence
-
InpAllowDirection : Both / Buys only / Sells only
-
InpEntryCycleHours : Cooldown between new entries
-
InpImmediateFirstEntry : True to allow immediate first trade on attach
Voting Engine
-
Switches for RSI, CCI, MACD, ADX, ATR trend, Stochastic, Bollinger, Volume
-
InpMinVoteToOpen , InpMinBuySellGap : Control how strong the signal must be
Lots & Grid
-
InpLotStrategy : Balance-centered or Fixed
-
InpMinBalancePer001 : Balance per 0.01 (for balance-centered)
-
InpAutoScaleLots , InpMaxSendRetries , InpMinFreeMarginLeft : margin-aware control
-
InpMinGridDistancePips , InpStepMode (Simple/ATR/Complex), InpATRStepMult , InpAgainstTrendStepK
-
InpFirstFewMult , InpGentleCount , InpMinTradesForGrid
Profit & Protection
-
InpTPMode : Account currency / Pips / %ATR (with InpTP_ATR_Percent )
-
InpEnableTrailOnGrid , InpTrailActivatePctOfTP , InpTrailDistancePctOfTP
-
InpEnableGlobalSL , InpGlobalSL_Account (basket-level stop)
Filters
-
Spread gate: InpMaxSpreadPips
-
News buffer (no web requests): InpNoTradeMinutesBefore/After around each H1 mark
-
Session/Days: enable/disable specific days or session window
-
Volatility guard: InpEnableHiVolFilter , InpHiVolDeviation
Visuals
-
Info panel, font/position
-
On-chart Pause/Resume button
Starter presets (baseline)
-
H1 Balanced Grid (EURUSD, NZDUSD):
-
InpLotStrategy=BalanceCentered , InpMinBalancePer001=500
-
InpStepMode=StepComplex , InpMinGridDistancePips=75 , InpATRStepMult=1.5 , InpAgainstTrendStepK=2.0
-
InpTPMode=TP_AtrPct , InpTP_ATR_Percent=25 , Trailing ON (75/62.5)
-
InpImmediateFirstEntry=true , InpEntryCycleHours=2 for forward; =1 for tester
-
InpEnableHiVolFilter=true , InpMaxSpreadPips=20
-
Adjust for your broker’s spreads and symbol volatility.
Money management & risk
-
Minimum balance: from $500 per 0.01 lot guideline (default), but the margin-aware logic can downscale automatically if needed.
-
Leverage & margin: the EA will reduce the lot in steps (respecting broker LOTSTEP ) when Free Margin is insufficient, and will stop before violating MODE_MINLOT .
-
Grid EAs can accumulate exposure in trends; use the volatility guard, session filters, and a realistic InpAgainstTrendStepK .
Backtesting tips
-
Enable InpImmediateFirstEntry=true to see early trades and avoid the initial cooldown wait.
-
If you see “no trading operations,” temporarily disable guards:
-
InpEnableNewsFilter=false , InpEnableHiVolFilter=false , or reduce InpEntryCycleHours .
-
-
To replicate live conditions, use realistic spreads and Every tick based on real ticks modeling where possible.
What’s new in v1.10
-
Fixed: OrderSend error 134 via auto down-scaling lots + retries with broker step rounding.
-
Improved: Valid MT4 timeframe handling; removed non-MT4 TF aliases.
-
Quality of life: Immediate-first-entry option; clearer logs in Tester; safer defaults.
FAQ
Q: Will it over-trade in news?
A: The EA uses a simple time buffer around each H1 boundary to avoid fresh spikes. It does not fetch calendars, so no WebRequest setup is required.
Q: Can I run multiple symbols?
A: Yes. Use unique magic numbers per chart (the default is symbol-scoped already). Diversifying symbols helps smooth the equity curve.
Q: Fixed lot vs balance-centered?
A: Fixed lot is straightforward. Balance-centered scales 0.01 per InpMinBalancePer001 (default 500). Both paths still pass through the margin-aware safety.
Q: Does it martingale?
A: The grid can increase lot size after early gentle steps via InpGridMultAgainst . Set it to 1.0 if you prefer constant lots.
Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Account: Any (hedging supported by design; FIFO-safe use is your responsibility)
-
VPS: Recommended for 24/5 continuity
-
Symbols: Forex majors/crosses with competitive spreads
