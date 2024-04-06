Genius EA Creator for MT4

Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before

Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required!

Key Features and Benefits

1. Fully Customizable Trading Conditions for Market and Pending Orders

With Genius EA Creator, you have total flexibility to define trading conditions for market orders and pending orders:

Three Conditions for Market Buy and Sell Orders : Create up to three buy conditions and three sell conditions for market orders. Each condition is evaluated independently, functioning as an "OR" condition. This means if any one condition is met , the order is executed.

Three Conditions for Pending Buy and Sell Orders : Similarly, define three buy conditions and three sell conditions for pending orders. These conditions also operate as "OR" conditions, making it easy to adapt to changing market scenarios.

Link Multiple Keywords with Logical Operators ( && ) :

Each condition can include multiple keywords linked together with && to form complex, highly specific criteria. Example 1 :

Open(0) > MA(0) + Value(0.00250) && Ask() >= High(1)

This buy condition is triggered when both the open price is greater than the moving average plus a value, and the Ask price is greater than or equal to the previous high. Example 2 :

RSI(1) > Value(50) && Close(0) < MA(1)

This sell condition executes when RSI is above 50 and the current close price is below the moving average.



How It Works

Use && to combine as many keywords as needed within one condition .

. Use separate conditions (out of the three provided) to act as “OR” conditions, meaning if any one of the three conditions is true, the action (buy, sell, or pending order) will trigger.

Access to All 30 MetaTrader 4 Indicators :

Includes RSI, Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and more for creating precise trading logic. Example : Use RSI(1) > Value(50) to buy when RSI signals bullish momentum.

Support for Custom Indicators :

Add up to 6 of your own indicators, each with adjustable settings, ensuring complete flexibility. Example : Custom(0) - Value(0.500) to include a custom calculation in your trading strategy.



Perform calculations using arithmetic operators ( + , - , * , / ) , one calculation per keyword can be performed.

Example : MA(0) + Value(0.0100) adds a buffer to a moving average for refined entry points. RSI(1) * Value(1.5) adjusts RSI values dynamically for more flexible conditions.

Use comparison operators ( > , < , >= , <= , == , != ) for exact control over entry and exit criteria. Example : Bid() <= Value(1.01234) - Value(0.00150) creates a sell condition when the Bid price is lower than a calculated threshold.







Advantages of Using Genius EA Creator:

Streamlined Workflow

No coding required—create strategies with simple keywords and logical expressions.

Combine conditions intuitively, as if writing natural language commands.

Maximum Flexibility

Customize each of the three conditions for market or pending orders.

Link multiple keywords using && within a single condition and use “OR” logic across the three conditions.

Save Time and Effort

Automate repetitive trading tasks and focus on market analysis instead of manual execution.

Adaptable for Any Market Condition

Build strategies that respond dynamically to trends, volatility, and momentum.

Test and refine your logic with built-in tools before deploying live.





Market Orders

Buy Condition:

Open(0) > MA(0) + Value(0.00250) && Ask() >= High(1) Buy when the open price exceeds the moving average by a buffer value, and the Ask price is at least equal to the previous high. Sell Condition:

Bid() <= Value(1.01234) - Value(0.00150) Sell when the Bid price falls below a calculated threshold. Using Multiple Conditions (OR Logic): Condition 1: Open(0) > MA(0) + Value(0.00250)

Condition 2: RSI(1) > Value(50)

If either condition is met, the order will execute.

Pending Orders

Set Buy Limit Order:

Highest(24) Places a pending buy order at the highest price level of the last 24 candles. Set Sell Stop Order:

Open(0) - Value(0.01000) Places a pending sell order below the current open price with an offset. Combining Keywords for Pending Orders Conditions:

Open(0) > MA(0) && Value(0.0100) Use multiple conditions linked with && for advanced logic.





Why Choose Genius EA Creator?

Genius EA Creator isn’t just another trading tool; it’s a game-changer for traders who want precision, customization, and simplicity without the learning curve of coding.

Build trading strategies tailored to your style and preferences.

Leverage logical and mathematical tools to fine-tune every detail.

Automate your trading journey with confidence and ease.

Whether you're an experienced trader or new to automated systems, Genius EA Creator equips you with the tools to take your trading to the next level.

Start creating stress-free, automated trading strategies today with Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4!