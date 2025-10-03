SignalFxPro AI EA

All-pairs scanner with multi-timeframe voting, ATR-aware risk, flexible SL/TP engines, and auto money management.
Designed for robust, low-noise entries and hands-off execution across your Market Watch.

What it does

The EA scans your chosen symbols (or every pair in Market Watch) and evaluates up to three timeframes simultaneously (e.g., M15/H1/H4). A weighted voting model blends classic signals—MA trend, RSI momentum, MACD histogram, Stochastic cross, Bollinger location, ADX strength, and CCI extremes—into a single score. When the score meets your thresholds, the EA opens a buy/sell with timeframe-aware SL/TP and ATR-based trailing. Position size is calculated via fixed lot or percent-risk based on stop distance.

How it trades (logic flow)

  1. Scan symbols → Skip pairs with spread above your limit.

  2. Score TFs → Compute indicator votes on TF1/TF2/TF3 and apply your weights.

  3. Signal gate → If score ≥ Buy threshold ⇒ Buy; ≤ Sell threshold ⇒ Sell (with one-trade-per-bar guard).

  4. Risk & orders → Size lots (fixed or % risk), set SL/TP per your StopLoss/TakeProfit Mode, then place the trade.

  5. Trade management → ATR trailing advances the stop as profit grows; a light dashboard shows symbols, order count, floating P/L, and risk mode.

Key features

  • All-pairs scanner: Works from any single chart; scans up to your MaxSymbols.

  • Multi-TF voting: Three configurable timeframes with per-TF weights.

  • Flexible SL/TP systems:

    • SL Modes: ATR, Fixed Pips, Percent-of-Price, Swing High/Low.

    • TP Modes: ATR, Fixed Pips, Percent-of-Price, R-Multiple (TP = SL×R), Swing target.

  • Auto money management: Fixed lots or Risk % sized from stop distance.

  • ATR trailing stop: Starts after profit ≥ TrailStart_ATR × ATR, steps by TrailStep_ATR × ATR.

  • Execution safety: Max spread filter, slippage control, per-side position limits, one-trade-per-bar.

Requirements

  • MT4, hedging-enabled account recommended.

  • Proper symbol suffix handling via Market Watch (the EA reads symbols directly).



