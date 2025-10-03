SignalFxPro AI EA

All-pairs scanner with multi-timeframe voting, ATR-aware risk, flexible SL/TP engines, and auto money management.

Designed for robust, low-noise entries and hands-off execution across your Market Watch.

What it does

The EA scans your chosen symbols (or every pair in Market Watch) and evaluates up to three timeframes simultaneously (e.g., M15/H1/H4). A weighted voting model blends classic signals—MA trend, RSI momentum, MACD histogram, Stochastic cross, Bollinger location, ADX strength, and CCI extremes—into a single score. When the score meets your thresholds, the EA opens a buy/sell with timeframe-aware SL/TP and ATR-based trailing. Position size is calculated via fixed lot or percent-risk based on stop distance.

How it trades (logic flow)

Scan symbols → Skip pairs with spread above your limit. Score TFs → Compute indicator votes on TF1/TF2/TF3 and apply your weights. Signal gate → If score ≥ Buy threshold ⇒ Buy; ≤ Sell threshold ⇒ Sell (with one-trade-per-bar guard). Risk & orders → Size lots (fixed or % risk), set SL/TP per your StopLoss/TakeProfit Mode, then place the trade. Trade management → ATR trailing advances the stop as profit grows; a light dashboard shows symbols, order count, floating P/L, and risk mode.

Key features

All-pairs scanner : Works from any single chart; scans up to your MaxSymbols.

Multi-TF voting : Three configurable timeframes with per-TF weights.

Flexible SL/TP systems : SL Modes : ATR, Fixed Pips, Percent-of-Price, Swing High/Low. TP Modes : ATR, Fixed Pips, Percent-of-Price, R-Multiple (TP = SL×R) , Swing target.

Auto money management : Fixed lots or Risk % sized from stop distance.

ATR trailing stop : Starts after profit ≥ TrailStart_ATR × ATR, steps by TrailStep_ATR × ATR.

Execution safety: Max spread filter, slippage control, per-side position limits, one-trade-per-bar.

Requirements

MT4 , hedging-enabled account recommended.

Proper symbol suffix handling via Market Watch (the EA reads symbols directly).



