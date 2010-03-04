Nova VOL Trader is a structured automation of the Volume indicator — a classic tool that measures market participation and the strength behind price movements. This EA transforms raw volume data into disciplined trade decisions, acting only when activity confirms momentum in a particular direction.

Instead of reacting to every price fluctuation, Nova VOL Trader focuses on setups supported by real market participation. Trades are taken only when volume confirms the move, filtering out weak signals and reducing unnecessary entries.

It’s a simple yet effective approach — trading with conviction when the market clearly signals intent.

Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova VOL Trader:

Volume Indicator, Fully Automated

Implements standard volume logic with strict entry and exit rules.

Participation-Confirmed Trades

Only acts when price movement is supported by significant volume.

Risk Management Built In

Every trade has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Cross-Market Versatility

Works effectively on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — from H1 to daily charts.

Clear, Efficient, Reliable

Transparent logic, fast execution, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova VOL Trader provides a systematic, volume-based approach for trading with discipline and clarity.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases to $350.