Price Action Signals

Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP)

The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell, along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence.

 Trading Conditions

The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into Buy or Sell signals:

  1. Pin Bar Reversal
    • Buy: Long lower wick, small body at top of range (bullish pin).
    • Sell: Long upper wick, small body at bottom of range (bearish pin).
  2. Inside Bar Breakout
    • Buy: Current candle closes inside previous candle range, bias bullish.
    • Sell: Current candle closes inside previous candle range, bias bearish.
  3. Engulfing Candle
    • Buy: Bullish candle fully engulfs the previous bearish candle.
    • Sell: Bearish candle fully engulfs the previous bullish candle.
  4. Doji Reversal
    • Buy: Small-body Doji after a down candle → reversal up.
    • Sell: Small-body Doji after an up candle → reversal down.
  5. Morning / Evening Star
    • Buy: Bearish candle → small indecision candle → bullish candle.
    • Sell: Bullish candle → small indecision candle → bearish candle.
  6. Hammer / Hanging Man
    • Buy: Hammer with long lower shadow near bottom of trend.
    • Sell: Hanging Man / Shooting Star with long upper shadow near top.
  7. Three White Soldiers / Three Black Crows
    • Buy: Three consecutive strong bullish closes stepping upward.
    • Sell: Three consecutive strong bearish closes stepping downward.
  8. Fakey Pattern (False Breakout)
    • Buy: Inside bar → false break below → close back inside range.
    • Sell: Inside bar → false break above → close back inside range.
  9. Support/Resistance Flip (S/R Flip)
    • Buy: Previous resistance is broken and retested as support.
    • Sell: Previous support is broken and retested as resistance.
  10. Order Block Break
  • Buy: Bullish break after bearish order block candle.
  • Sell: Bearish break after bullish order block candle.

Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Rules

  Entry Level

  • Calculated from the High/Low of the signal candle plus an ATR buffer.
    • Buy Entry: High of signal candle + (ATR × Buffer).
    • Sell Entry: Low of signal candle − (ATR × Buffer).

  Stop Loss (SL)

  • Placed beyond the opposite end of the signal candle with the same ATR buffer.
    • Buy SL: Low of signal candle − (ATR × Buffer).
    • Sell SL: High of signal candle + (ATR × Buffer).

  Take Profit (TP)

  • Calculated using a Risk:Reward ratio (default 1:1.5).
    • Example: If risk = 20 pips, TP = 30 pips.
    • Buy TP: Entry + (SL distance × RR).
    • Sell TP: Entry − (SL distance × RR).

Example Trade

  EURUSD, H1 timeframe

  • Engulfing candle detected (Bearish).
  • Entry = Candle Low − (ATR × 0.1) → 1.1230
  • Stop Loss = Candle High + (ATR × 0.1) → 1.1260
  • Risk = 30 pips
  • Target = Entry − (Risk × 1.5) → 1.1185

Result: Clear Sell setup with predefined SL and TP.

  Why Traders Love This Dashboard

  • No need to manually scan 20+ charts.
  • Every signal is evaluated by strict price action rules.
  • Dashboard instantly shows Buy/Sell decision, Entry, SL, TP, and Win %.
  • Risk is always defined before entering a trade.

  With the Price Action Strategies Dashboard, you don’t just see candlestick patterns—you get a complete trade plan with direction + entry + risk management.


Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What markets does this indicator work on?
  It works on Forex majors, minors, crosses, and Gold (XAUUSD). You can also add custom symbols.

Q2: What timeframe is best?
  Recommended timeframes: H1, H4, and Daily for reliable price action signals.

Q3: Does it repaint?
  No. Signals are based on closed candles only. Once generated, they remain fixed.

Q4: Can I customize the dashboard size?
  Yes. Panel width and height are fully adjustable in inputs.

Q5: What is “Win %”?
  Win % is calculated by checking past signals and simulating whether TP or SL would have been hit first.

Q6: Does this indicator open trades automatically?
  No. This is a signal dashboard only. For auto-trading, you may request an EA version.

Q7: What does the Analysis column show?
  It shows the exact detected pattern (e.g., Bullish Engulf, Bearish Pin Bar) and ATR period reference.

Q8: Can I scan custom symbols?
  Yes. You can add your own symbol list in the input settings.

Q9: Will it slow down MT4?
  No. The scan is optimized and updates only every few seconds.

Q10: Can I use it for scalping?
  Yes. Price action patterns work well for scalpers on M15–H1, and for swing traders on H4–D1.

Q11: How does it calculate Entry, SL, and TP?
  Based on ATR buffer + candlestick high/low with configurable Risk/Reward ratio.

Q12: Can I adjust the ATR settings?
  Yes. ATR period and buffer size are adjustable in inputs.

Q13: Does it alert me?
  The dashboard highlights setups instantly; sound/notification alerts can be added in future updates.

Q14: Can I backtest this?
  Yes. You can visually backtest by scrolling charts or using strategy tester in visual mode.

Q15: Who should use this?
  Traders who rely on price action confirmation, and want a multi-symbol scanner to save time.

  Save Hours of Chart Analysis – Trade Only High Probability Price Action Setups!
  Download the Price Action Strategies Dashboard today and start trading smarter.




Mais do autor
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving
Algorithmic and Quant Strategies Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Algorithmic & Quant Strategies Signals Dashboard for MT4 Take your forex trading to the next level with the AQS Signals Dashboard, a comprehensive and powerful tool designed for serious traders. This indicator eliminates the need to constantly switch between charts by providing a centralized, all-in-one dashboard that monitors the entire forex market for you. Built on a foundation of proven algorithmic and quantitative trading principles, the AQS Dashboard delivers clear, actionable trade signal
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Major FX Signal Panel (AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This Panel is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessing a
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Smart Signal Generation
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated r
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuations
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.  Key Fe
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key t
Fibonacci Strategies Signals Indicator
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Fibonacci Pro Dashboard: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Trading Tool Are you tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, trying to find the perfect entry? Do you struggle to keep track of multiple indicators across different currency pairs, often missing the best opportunities? The Fibonacci Pro Dashboard is your complete solution. This powerful, all-in-one indicator was built for traders who demand precision and efficiency. It monitors every major and minor Forex pair you choose, analyzes them
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicadores
Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard: Your All-in-One Forex Trading Panel Stop switching between dozens of charts and missing high-probability setups! The Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard is a powerful, all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 4 that brings every trading opportunity directly to you in a single, easy-to-read panel.  It constantly scans up to 28 major and minor Forex pairs on your chosen timeframe, ensuring you are always ready for the next market move. Whether you are a harmonic trader
