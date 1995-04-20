Price Action Signals

Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP)

The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell, along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence.

 Trading Conditions

The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into Buy or Sell signals:

  1. Pin Bar Reversal
    • Buy: Long lower wick, small body at top of range (bullish pin).
    • Sell: Long upper wick, small body at bottom of range (bearish pin).
  2. Inside Bar Breakout
    • Buy: Current candle closes inside previous candle range, bias bullish.
    • Sell: Current candle closes inside previous candle range, bias bearish.
  3. Engulfing Candle
    • Buy: Bullish candle fully engulfs the previous bearish candle.
    • Sell: Bearish candle fully engulfs the previous bullish candle.
  4. Doji Reversal
    • Buy: Small-body Doji after a down candle → reversal up.
    • Sell: Small-body Doji after an up candle → reversal down.
  5. Morning / Evening Star
    • Buy: Bearish candle → small indecision candle → bullish candle.
    • Sell: Bullish candle → small indecision candle → bearish candle.
  6. Hammer / Hanging Man
    • Buy: Hammer with long lower shadow near bottom of trend.
    • Sell: Hanging Man / Shooting Star with long upper shadow near top.
  7. Three White Soldiers / Three Black Crows
    • Buy: Three consecutive strong bullish closes stepping upward.
    • Sell: Three consecutive strong bearish closes stepping downward.
  8. Fakey Pattern (False Breakout)
    • Buy: Inside bar → false break below → close back inside range.
    • Sell: Inside bar → false break above → close back inside range.
  9. Support/Resistance Flip (S/R Flip)
    • Buy: Previous resistance is broken and retested as support.
    • Sell: Previous support is broken and retested as resistance.
  10. Order Block Break
  • Buy: Bullish break after bearish order block candle.
  • Sell: Bearish break after bullish order block candle.

Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Rules

  Entry Level

  • Calculated from the High/Low of the signal candle plus an ATR buffer.
    • Buy Entry: High of signal candle + (ATR × Buffer).
    • Sell Entry: Low of signal candle − (ATR × Buffer).

  Stop Loss (SL)

  • Placed beyond the opposite end of the signal candle with the same ATR buffer.
    • Buy SL: Low of signal candle − (ATR × Buffer).
    • Sell SL: High of signal candle + (ATR × Buffer).

  Take Profit (TP)

  • Calculated using a Risk:Reward ratio (default 1:1.5).
    • Example: If risk = 20 pips, TP = 30 pips.
    • Buy TP: Entry + (SL distance × RR).
    • Sell TP: Entry − (SL distance × RR).

Example Trade

  EURUSD, H1 timeframe

  • Engulfing candle detected (Bearish).
  • Entry = Candle Low − (ATR × 0.1) → 1.1230
  • Stop Loss = Candle High + (ATR × 0.1) → 1.1260
  • Risk = 30 pips
  • Target = Entry − (Risk × 1.5) → 1.1185

Result: Clear Sell setup with predefined SL and TP.

  Why Traders Love This Dashboard

  • No need to manually scan 20+ charts.
  • Every signal is evaluated by strict price action rules.
  • Dashboard instantly shows Buy/Sell decision, Entry, SL, TP, and Win %.
  • Risk is always defined before entering a trade.

  With the Price Action Strategies Dashboard, you don’t just see candlestick patterns—you get a complete trade plan with direction + entry + risk management.


Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What markets does this indicator work on?
  It works on Forex majors, minors, crosses, and Gold (XAUUSD). You can also add custom symbols.

Q2: What timeframe is best?
  Recommended timeframes: H1, H4, and Daily for reliable price action signals.

Q3: Does it repaint?
  No. Signals are based on closed candles only. Once generated, they remain fixed.

Q4: Can I customize the dashboard size?
  Yes. Panel width and height are fully adjustable in inputs.

Q5: What is “Win %”?
  Win % is calculated by checking past signals and simulating whether TP or SL would have been hit first.

Q6: Does this indicator open trades automatically?
  No. This is a signal dashboard only. For auto-trading, you may request an EA version.

Q7: What does the Analysis column show?
  It shows the exact detected pattern (e.g., Bullish Engulf, Bearish Pin Bar) and ATR period reference.

Q8: Can I scan custom symbols?
  Yes. You can add your own symbol list in the input settings.

Q9: Will it slow down MT4?
  No. The scan is optimized and updates only every few seconds.

Q10: Can I use it for scalping?
  Yes. Price action patterns work well for scalpers on M15–H1, and for swing traders on H4–D1.

Q11: How does it calculate Entry, SL, and TP?
  Based on ATR buffer + candlestick high/low with configurable Risk/Reward ratio.

Q12: Can I adjust the ATR settings?
  Yes. ATR period and buffer size are adjustable in inputs.

Q13: Does it alert me?
  The dashboard highlights setups instantly; sound/notification alerts can be added in future updates.

Q14: Can I backtest this?
  Yes. You can visually backtest by scrolling charts or using strategy tester in visual mode.

Q15: Who should use this?
  Traders who rely on price action confirmation, and want a multi-symbol scanner to save time.

  Save Hours of Chart Analysis – Trade Only High Probability Price Action Setups!
  Download the Price Action Strategies Dashboard today and start trading smarter.




