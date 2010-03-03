Donchian Queen is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to detect trend breakouts using Donchian Channels.

It aims to capture strong market moves with strict risk management and a focus on the risk/reward ratio.

Unlike many EAs that promise unrealistic win rates (90% or more) but fail to survive real market conditions, Donchian Queen is designed to make the most of each breakout, prioritizing trades with higher potential profit than the losses assumed.





Note: All backtest results cover the period from January 1, 2024 to September 23, 2025, and were generated using 1:30 leverage. This range was chosen to reflect the current market dynamics and provide realistic trading conditions.

Timeframe: H1

Leverage: minimum 1:30

Deposit: minimum $250

Symbol: XAUUSD

Broker: any





Recomended Settings:

Donchian Channel Period: 20

Channel Offset: 0.2

Auto LotSizing: true

Risk %: 10.0

Slippage: 50

Max drop: 1000.0





Key Features

Breakout strategy with Donchian Channels : identifies new highs and lows.

Advanced risk management : fixed lot size or risk-based auto lotsizing.

Extra safety control : automatic closure on sharp intrabar price drops.

No martingale, grid, or dangerous hedging techniques.





Why Choose Donchian Queen

This EA is designed with a long-term focus, applying a realistic approach to capital management and prioritizing consistency over win rate.

For continuous and stable operation, it is recommended to run Donchian Queen MT5 on a