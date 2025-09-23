Granite Pick XAU MT4

System designed for XAUUSD (Gold) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic detects orderly pullbacks and seeks to re-enter the move when the market shows renewed strength, with risk management defined from the outset.

The design was validated on 10 years of data using IS/OOS, Walk-Forward, and robustness tests. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders who value statistical consistency and prioritize controlled long-term growth.

Operating profile: not a scalper; moderate-to-low frequency, dependent on Gold’s volatility.

Configuration

Design philosophy

Essential principle: robust simplicity over fragile complexity. Few rules, stable parameters, and minimal dependence on fine-tuning.

All design decisions seek to avoid over-optimization and preserve consistency across different periods and scenarios, without the need for continuous “tweaking.”

Base logic

The system looks for healthy pullbacks measured via Fibonacci-based structures (it does not trade “magical” levels, but pullback contexts).

When, after such a pullback, price re-confirms direction, the system places a buy stop order above the prior session’s high to join the continuation move.

Management is immediate: each entry starts with a predefined stop and target expressed as ATR multiples, plus an ATR-based trailing stop. It does not use martingales or grids.

Conditions of use

Instrument/TF: XAUUSD (Gold), H1.





Bias: Long-only (no short positions).





Trading hours: window constrained to main liquidity (no weekends).





User inputs:





Magic Number (unique if running alongside other EAs).







Risk Management (amount to risk per trade in the account currency).







All other parameters are preconfigured and calibrated; modifying them is not recommended to avoid over-optimization and changes in statistical variance.





Practical note (illustrative example, not a recommendation): if an account is €10,000 and the user decides to risk 1%, they would enter €100 under “Risk Management.”





Validation

The strategy was built on 10 years of data. The initial process used 9 years in-sample and reserved 1 year out-of-sample to verify behavior beyond the training period. That first OOS segment confirmed the system’s validity, maintaining consistency without prior exposure to those data.

Subsequently, the design underwent a Walk-Forward Analysis, adding a second full OOS year. The goal was to check whether the logic remained solid when confronted with additional, completely unseen periods—and the results were again positive.

The system went through several independent retests and a broad optimization with up to 20,000 parameter combinations, retaining only configurations that offered statistical stability. Finally, it passed Monte Carlo robustness tests (variations in spreads, slippage, and trade sequences).

Although not its main purpose, it was also tested on other instruments, where it showed a positive edge, reinforcing that the logic rests on more than a single market.

Limitations

This system is not a shortcut to wealth nor a promise to multiply small accounts quickly. It does not turn €50 into millions, nor does it aim to. It is designed to work with controlled risk and sustained growth, always within realistic parameters.

Performance can be affected by brokers with high spreads or high latency, as it was not conceived for low-quality execution environments. If the user lacks basic knowledge of trading or risk management, purchasing this EA is not advisable. The objective is for the user to obtain real utility; without a minimum foundation, using the EA may create more problems than solutions.

Disclaimer

This EA is a trading automation tool. Past results—whether in backtests or live accounts—do not guarantee future returns. All use involves risk of loss, and the final responsibility lies with the user.

Testing on a demo account is recommended before trading with real capital. On my profile you will find a free version of this EA for demo use if you wish. Performance may vary depending on broker conditions (execution, latency, spreads).

This product is intended for users with basic knowledge of trading and risk management. It is not recommended for inexperienced users, nor should it be interpreted as a promise of profit.