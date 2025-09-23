Granite Pick XAU MT4

System designed for XAUUSD (Gold) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic detects orderly pullbacks and seeks to re-enter the move when the market shows renewed strength, with risk management defined from the outset.
The design was validated on 10 years of data using IS/OOS, Walk-Forward, and robustness tests. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders who value statistical consistency and prioritize controlled long-term growth.
Operating profile: not a scalper; moderate-to-low frequency, dependent on Gold’s volatility.

Configuration

Design philosophy

Essential principle: robust simplicity over fragile complexity. Few rules, stable parameters, and minimal dependence on fine-tuning.
All design decisions seek to avoid over-optimization and preserve consistency across different periods and scenarios, without the need for continuous “tweaking.”

Base logic

The system looks for healthy pullbacks measured via Fibonacci-based structures (it does not trade “magical” levels, but pullback contexts).
When, after such a pullback, price re-confirms direction, the system places a buy stop order above the prior session’s high to join the continuation move.
Management is immediate: each entry starts with a predefined stop and target expressed as ATR multiples, plus an ATR-based trailing stop. It does not use martingales or grids.

Conditions of use

  • Instrument/TF: XAUUSD (Gold), H1.

  • Bias: Long-only (no short positions).

  • Trading hours: window constrained to main liquidity (no weekends).

  • User inputs:

    • Magic Number (unique if running alongside other EAs).

    • Risk Management (amount to risk per trade in the account currency).

    • All other parameters are preconfigured and calibrated; modifying them is not recommended to avoid over-optimization and changes in statistical variance.

  • Practical note (illustrative example, not a recommendation): if an account is €10,000 and the user decides to risk 1%, they would enter €100 under “Risk Management.”

Validation

 The strategy was built on 10 years of data. The initial process used 9 years in-sample and reserved 1 year out-of-sample to verify behavior beyond the training period. That first OOS segment confirmed the system’s validity, maintaining consistency without prior exposure to those data.
Subsequently, the design underwent a Walk-Forward Analysis, adding a second full OOS year. The goal was to check whether the logic remained solid when confronted with additional, completely unseen periods—and the results were again positive.
The system went through several independent retests and a broad optimization with up to 20,000 parameter combinations, retaining only configurations that offered statistical stability. Finally, it passed Monte Carlo robustness tests (variations in spreads, slippage, and trade sequences).
Although not its main purpose, it was also tested on other instruments, where it showed a positive edge, reinforcing that the logic rests on more than a single market.

Limitations

This system is not a shortcut to wealth nor a promise to multiply small accounts quickly. It does not turn €50 into millions, nor does it aim to. It is designed to work with controlled risk and sustained growth, always within realistic parameters.
Performance can be affected by brokers with high spreads or high latency, as it was not conceived for low-quality execution environments. If the user lacks basic knowledge of trading or risk management, purchasing this EA is not advisable. The objective is for the user to obtain real utility; without a minimum foundation, using the EA may create more problems than solutions.

Disclaimer

This EA is a trading automation tool. Past results—whether in backtests or live accounts—do not guarantee future returns. All use involves risk of loss, and the final responsibility lies with the user.
Testing on a demo account is recommended before trading with real capital. On my profile you will find a free version of this EA for demo use if you wish. Performance may vary depending on broker conditions (execution, latency, spreads).
This product is intended for users with basic knowledge of trading and risk management. It is not recommended for inexperienced users, nor should it be interpreted as a promise of profit.



Prodotti consigliati
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders wh
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Golden Rhythm MT4
Zeeshan Ali
3 (2)
Experts
Golden Rhythm - Trading adattivo con protezione dalle notizie integrata Golden Rhythm - Gestisci la volatilità con facilità Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Sfrutta la tecnologia all'avanguardia con Golden Rhythm! Questo EA è ottimizzato per adattarsi ai mercati volatili, fornendo ai trader gli strumenti necessari per controllare il rischio mentre massimizzano le performance. Che tu sia alle prime armi o un trader esperto in cerca di funzionalità avanzate, Golden R
Set Back
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Set Back Is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) designed for precision scalping in volatile markets. Leveraging a robust strategy based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD confirmation, and Moving Average crossovers, this EA identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy. Key Features: FVG Detection : Pinpoints bullish or bearish fair value gaps for optimal entry points. MACD Integration : Confirms market momentum with fast, slow, and signal line analysis. Moving Av
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT4 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche Heiken Ashi Media mobile Media mob
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Presentazione di HFT KING EA: l'HFT KING definitivo del trading! Questo sistema di trading ad alta frequenza completamente automatizzato è progettato per rivoluzionare la tua esperienza di trading con il suo algoritmo avanzato e funzionalità all'avanguardia. HFT King utilizza una combinazione unica di analisi tecnica, intelligenza artificiale, trading ad alta frequenza e apprendimento automatico per fornire ai trader segnali di trading affidabili e redditizi. La tecnologia all'avanguardia di HFT
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilità
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Mathematical Algorithm
Evgeny Belyaev
Experts
Benvenuto nel meraviglioso mondo di   Mathematical Algorithm , il consulente di trading più innovativo ed efficace che cambierà il modo in cui pensi al trading sul mercato! Il nostro consulente unico combina strategie all'avanguardia per offrirti il massimo profitto e il minimo rischio. Ho investito più di due anni nello sviluppo e nel miglioramento di questo algoritmo. Grazie ai test retrospettivi approfonditi degli ultimi 10 anni, garantiamo bassi prelievi e tassi di vincita elevati, consent
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (22)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1057)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (61)
Experts
1 copy left for $225 Next price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.43 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (34)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (90)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Promozione lancio: Numero limitato di copie disponibili al prezzo corrente Prezzo finale: 990$ NOVITÀ: ottieni 1 EA gratis!   (per 2 account commerciali) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Benvenuto in DayTrade Pro Algo!   Dopo anni di studio dei mercati e programmazione di diverse strategie, ho trovato un algoritmo che ha tutto ciò di cui ha bisogno un buon sistema di trading: È indipendente d
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.54 (26)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
3.15 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Golden Blitz MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.75 (4)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – Una soluzione sicura ed efficace per il trading dell'oro Offerta lancio Solo 1 copie rimaste al prezzo attuale!  Prezzo successivo: $699.99 Prezzo finale: $1999.99 Versione MT5 Ciao! Sono EA Gold Blitz   , il secondo EA della famiglia Diamond Forex Group, progettato specificamente per il trading dell'oro (XAU/USD). Con funzionalità eccezionali e un approccio focalizzato sulla sicurezza, prometto di offrire un'esperienza di trading dell'oro sostenibile ed efficace per i trade
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
BB Scalping Expert è il mio ultimo, potente capolavoro di breakout/scalping e non-martingala per fare trading sull'oro con precisione! Questo sistema sfrutta i breakout utilizzando la combinazione delle bande di Bollinger e dell'indicatore a zig-zag. Vengono piazzati più ordini pendenti al massimo e al minimo delle bande di Bollinger; quando si attiva, viene attivato un trailing stop che segue il prezzo di breakout fino a quando gli ordini non vengono fermati. L'EA utilizza l'indicatore a zig-za
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (8)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Altri dall’autore
Granite Pick XAU MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
System designed for XAUUSD (Gold) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic detects orderly pullbacks and seeks to re-enter the move when the market shows renewed strength, with risk management defined from the outset. The design was validated on 10 years of data using IS/OOS, Walk-Forward, and robustness tests. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders who value statistical consistency and prioritize controlled long-term growth. Operating profile: not a scalper; moderate-to-low frequency, depend
FREE
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders wh
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders wh
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione