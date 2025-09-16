Configuration of Granite EAs.

All Granite EAs have been designed with a central principle: maximum simplicity for the user.They do not require complex configurations or endless adjustments. In fact, all internal parameters are already pre-configured and calibrated after an extensive validation process.This means that nothing else needs to be changed apart from the two basic settings. Modifying other parameters could lead to over-optimization and alter the statistical variance, reducing robustness. That’why the Granite philosophy is clear: less is more, and robustness comes from consistency.

The only elements the trader needs to consider are:









Magic Number → the identifier number for each EA.



The actual value does not matter; the only important point is to not repeat it across EAs running simultaneously.





Example: one EA may have Magic 101, another 202, another 303, etc.



Risk Money → this is where the user defines how much to risk per trade.



The value is entered in the account’s currency (e.g. EUR, USD). Each person should change what they want to risk in that section.

The following are illustrative examples of how to calculate it depending on account size.

Practical Examples

Account Size Risk 0.5% Risk 1% Risk 2% 1,000 € 5 € 10 € 20 € 5,000 € 25 € 50 € 100 € 25,000 € 125 € 250 € 500 € 50,000 € 250 € 500 € 1,000 € 100,000 € 500 € 1,000 € 2,000 €

📌 Simple example: “If TraderMaster has an account of €1,000 and decides to risk 0.5%, he should enter in Risk Management: €5.”

Important Notice

The examples above are provided for educational purposes only. They do not constitute financial advice. Each user must define their own risk level individually and under their own responsibility.