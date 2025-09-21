RenkoPointFigure

Advanced Renko & Point & Figure Indicator with Win/Loss Pattern Analysis

This powerful indicator combines two proven strategies—Renko and Point & Figure (P&F)—into one comprehensive tool for trend identification, pattern recognition, and risk management. With dynamic Box Size calculation (Fixed or ATR-based), moving average filters, and win/loss pattern detection, traders can make smarter, data-driven decisions.



🌟 Key Features  

 Hybrid Renko + P&F System

  • Renko: Noise-free price action with fixed blocks (Green/Red)  
  • Point & Figure: Clear support/resistance levels with X (bullish) and O (bearish) columns  


 Smart Box Size Calculation

  • Fixed Mode (e.g., 500 pips per box)  
  • ATR-Based Mode: Auto-adjusts to market volatility  


 Moving Average (MA) Filters 

  •  Add two MAs
  •  Get signals from price/MA crosses or MA/MA crosses  


✅ Win/Loss Pattern Recognition

  • detects classic patterns (double tops/bottoms, triangles, etc.)  
  • Displays historical success rate & occurrence count  
  • Customizable win/loss pattern definitions 
  • Alerts for false breakouts  

 Custom Pattern Detection

  • User-defined sequences of red/green blocks (Renko) or X/O columns (P&F)

  • Save and track performance of your personal patterns

 Time-Based Trade Analysis

  • Color-coded high-probability trading hours

  • Tracks win/loss count per starting hour

 Dual-Chart Display

  • Main Chart: Switch between Renko & P&F

  • Mini-Chart (Corner): Detailed pattern stats & signals

⚙️ Setup Guide

  1. Select Display Mode:

    • Main Chart: Renko (default) or P&F

    • Mini-Chart: Pattern details

  2. Adjust Box Size:

    • Fixed: Manual input (e.g., 500 pips)

    • ATR-Based: Customize ATR period

  3. Add Moving Averages:

    • Choose type (EMA, SMA, etc.), period, and color

  4. Enable Pattern Analysis:

    • Click the "Pattern" button to view stats

📌 Practical Example

  • Buy Signal:

    • Green Renko block + Price above MA

    • P&F "Double Bottom" with 70% historical success rate

  • Sell Signal:

    • Red P&F column + Support breakout with false breakout alert

🎯 Why Use This Indicator? 

🔹 Saves time with automated analysis  

🔹 Reduces noise by focusing on pure price action  

🔹 Improves risk management with pattern failure stats  

🔹 Optimizes entry timing with hourly performance data  





