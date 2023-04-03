MultiOrderBlock

Order blocks are essential structures in trading that indicate areas where large institutional traders, like banks and hedge funds, have placed their orders.

These blocks represent significant price levels where substantial buying or selling activity has occurred, providing clues about potential market movements.

So, why should you, as a trader, care about order blocks? Well, knowing where these big orders are placed can give you a huge advantage. It’s like having a map showing where the treasure is buried.

Moreover, understanding the relationship between order blocks and liquidity can further refine your trading strategy, as these blocks often coincide with high liquidity areas that can absorb large trades without significant price slippage.

Order blocks can help you predict where the price is likely to head next, allowing you to make more informed trading decisions.

Whether you’re dealing with order block forex trading or other markets, recognizing these areas can significantly improve your entry and exit points.


Önerilen ürünler
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Göstergeler
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.3 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Göstergeler
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Göstergeler
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.86 (29)
Göstergeler
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Magic Storm MT5
- Reni
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Göstergeler
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Gann Square of 144 for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Gann Kutusu (veya Gann Meydanı), W.D. Gann'ın "Piyasa tahminleri için matematiksel formül" makalesine dayanan bir pazar analiz yöntemidir. Bu gösterge üç Kare modelini çizebilir: 90, 52(104), 144. Altı ızgara çeşidi ve iki yay çeşidi vardır. Bir grafik üzerinde aynı anda birden fazla kare çizebilirsiniz. Parametreler Square — Gann kare modelinin seçimi 90 — 90'ın karesi (veya dokuzun karesi); 52 (104) — 52'nin karesi (veya 104); 144 — 144'ün evrensel karesi; 144 (full) — karenin "tam" versiyo
Diamond Pattern MT5
Ugur Oezcan
Göstergeler
The diamond top and bottom are reversal patterns. It represents a rally to a new high with a drop to a support level followed by a rally to make a new high and a quick decline, breaking the support level to make a higher low. The bounce from the higher low is then followed by a rally, but making a lower high instead. Once this behavior is identified, prices then break the trend line connecting the first and second lows and start to decline further. You can find MT4 version hier Indicator shows
Gap island MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Göstergeler
An indicator of pattern #30 ("Island Reversal") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski (two gaps, the second gap is in the direction of the first one). Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line
Volume Flow Analyzer
Mativenga Geoffrey Mativenga
Göstergeler
Volume Flow Analyzer The Indicator helps you decode market activity by visualizing real-time volume strength. Whether you're a fast-paced scalper or a patient swing trader , this tool gives you a clearer view of when volume truly supports the price action.  Instructions: Indicator alerts when there is expected increase in volatility by analyzing volumes to allow a trader to prepare. It indicates "High Expected Volatility in such cases", It should be used along with your buy and sell parameters
Daily Bias
Barend Paul Stander
Göstergeler
Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols. Key Features: Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutr
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Göstergeler
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Yardımcı programlar
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Complex head and shoulders MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Göstergeler
An indicator of patterns #24, #25, #26 and #27 ("Head and Shoulders", "Complex Head and Shoulders") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should
Falling wedge MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Göstergeler
An indicator of patterns #52 and #53 ("Falling/rising wedges") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels  ShowLevels - show lines C
Wolfe waves modified for mql5
Ruslan Pishun
Göstergeler
This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves and features a highly efficient trading strategy.   Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is closed behind Moving Average, and then we open a trade with the lot: = (Let's apply the lot of, say, (0.40), divide it into four parts and open a quarter of the lot (0.10)). If the
Fibonacci VPT
Roman Gelman
Göstergeler
This plots  Fibonacci deviation levels above and below a moving average of the price. Companion indicator to the " Golden Bull Wave Trader "  expert advisor which uses volume\price trend to determine price reversals. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56291 The expert advisor and this indicator were created in order to: Identify ideal and repeatable trade entries with high level of certainty Create a day trading strategy which doesn’t require a hard SL and TP Use alternate risk management me
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Göstergeler
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Neural Hybrid Direction Predictor
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera
Göstergeler
Boltzmann-Hopfield Hibrit Tahmin Göstergesi, fiyat hareketlerini tahmin etmek için sinir ağı tahmini ile volatilite analizini birleştiren gelişmiş bir MetaTrader göstergesidir. Tahmin edilen yükseliş hareketleri için yeşil oklar ve düşüş hareketleri için kırmızı oklar gösterir. Gösterge yalnızca belirli volatilite koşulları karşılandığında sinyal üretir ve tahminleri filtrelemek için ATR, geçmiş volatilite ve desen tanıma kullanır. Temel Özellikler: Sonraki çubuk yönü için tahmin okları Volatili
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (68)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (18)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (92)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.86 (22)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (190)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff mt5, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!   AYARLAR Ok Çiz - açık kapalı. grafik üzerinde oklar çizmek. Uyarılar - sesli uyarılar kapalı. E-posta b
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.68 (53)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.83 (23)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin belirlenmesini ve onaylanma
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (51)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bir sonraki işleminizden endişeli misiniz? Stratejinizin gerçekten işe yarayıp yaramadığını bilmemekten bıktınız mı? CRT Liquidity Pro ile duygularla değil, gerçek istatistiklerle işlem yaparsınız. Olasılıklarınızı bilin, performansınızı takip edin ve 3’ün Gücü, akıllı likidite tespiti ve CRT onaylarına dayanarak güvenle işlem yapın. CRT Liquidity stratejisinin gerçeğini görmek ister misiniz? Satın aldıktan sonra bize ulaşın , size diğer ürünlerimizden birini ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağız. Diğe
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu:   buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özenti klonunu almayın.
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (3)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
RenkoVP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Introducing RenkoVP Indicator for MetaTrader 4 RenkoVP is a professional tool for price structure analysis that runs fully online on the main chart—no need for offline charts like many other Renko indicators. It combines Renko bricks, volume profile, dynamic Fibonacci levels, and automatic pattern recognition to help traders identify trends, key zones, and precise entry/exit points.  Renko Bricks – Manual & Auto Configuration No offline chart required – runs directly on the main chart In manual
Moving Average RAINBOW
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Moving Average RAINBOW Forex traders use moving averages for different reasons. Some use them as their primary analytical tool, while others simply use them as a confidence builder to back up their investment decisions. In this section, we'll present a few different types of strategies - incorporating them into your trading style is up to you! A technique used in technical analysis to identify changing trends. It is created by placing a large number of moving averages onto the same chart. When a
FREE
Stochastic RainBow 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
A   stochastic   oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 8 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
Multi OrderBlock
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Order blocks are essential structures in trading that indicate areas where large institutional traders, like banks and hedge funds, have placed their orders. These blocks represent significant price levels where substantial buying or selling activity has occurred, providing clues about potential market movements. So, why should you, as a trader, care about order blocks? Well, knowing where these big orders are placed can give you a huge advantage. It’s like having a map showing where the treasur
StochasticRainBow
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (2)
Göstergeler
A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 15 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
MarketSession
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Yardımcı programlar
The 24-hour forex (FX) market offers a considerable advantage for many institutional and individual traders because it guarantees liquidity and the opportunity to trade at any conceivable time. Currencies can be traded anytime but an individual trader can only monitor a position for so long, however. Most traders can't watch the market 24/7 so they're bound to miss opportunities or worse. A jump in volatility can lead to a movement against an established position when the trader isn't around. A
FREE
Price Ladder
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the Channel . Input Parameters channel_One- show trend line One on or off. timeFrame_One - time Frame of channel One . ColorChannel_One - color of  trend line One. channel_Two- show trend line Two on or off. timeFrame_Two - time Frame of channel Two . ColorChannel_Two - color of  trend line Two. channel_Three- show trend line Three on or off. timeFrame_Three - time Frame of channel Three . ColorChannel_Three - color of  trend line three. channel_Four- show trend line F
FREE
Iranian stock market
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart money is a powerful currency. This money is available to major investors who can identify, predict or even generate capital movements ahead of others. This money can flow into financial and capital markets and create dramatic price changes in various stocks. Therefore, detecting smart cash flow, which usually enters the market in a coherent manner and confronts the volume and value of transactions in a market with high returns, is one of the methods that some investors use to invest. But h
FREE
Display Multipair
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Yardımcı programlar
This is an indicator that allows displaying three currency pairs in one window. Input Parameters: Symbol1 - first currency pair. symbol1mirrior - mirror display of the first currency pair. s1color - color of the first currency pair. Symbol2 - second currency pair. symbol2mirrior - mirror display of the second currency pair. Symbol3  - third currency pair. symbol3mirrior -  mirror display of the third currency pair. Symbo4  - fourth currency pair. symbol4mirrior - mirror display of the fourth cur
Price Aleart
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Price Alert indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels that are set by the trader. If you use e-mail alert feature, don't forget to set the e-mail settings in your MetaTrader platform options window.   Input parameters: WhenPriceGoesAbovePIP - if the price exceeds the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered. WhenPriceGoesBelowPIP - if the price goes below the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered. WhenPriceIs
Wolfe Wave
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
This particular methodology. Please note the odd sequence in counting, as you will see, it is necessary for the inductive analysis. By starting with a top we are assured of beginning our count on a new wave. (The reverse would apply for a bearish wave.) The 2 point is a top. The 3 point is the bottom of the first decline. The 1 point is the bottom prior to point 2 (top), that 3 has surpassed. The 4 point is the top of the rally after point 3. The 5 point is the bottom after point 4 and is likely
Daily GBPUSD trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Buy order: Place a buy-stop order just five  pip above the upper band. Place a stop loss just one pip below the lower band. Place a profit target at the upper LawnGreen Arrow. Sell order: Place a sell-stop order just five pip below the lower band. Place
Breakout trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Breakout System  This indicator is based on the trend line and breakthrough. Pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD. Timeframe: M15 Or H1. Input Parameters AlertsOn - alert on or off. TrendLine - show trend line. TrendLineStyle - style of trend line. UpTrendColor - color of up trend. DownTrendColor - color of down trend. ShowTakeprofit - show take profits. ShowTakeprofitStyle - style of take profit. UpperTakeprofitColor - color of up take profit. LowerTakeprofitColor - color of down take profit.
Week Pivot
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Weekly Pivot  There are a lot of advantages when trading with support and resistance lines, and they should be a staple in every trader's arsenal. Another effective method of deriving multiple horizontal based support and resistance lines is using a formula derived from yesterday's High, Low and Close bar. The formula maps out pivot point levels consisting of the pivot, and three levels of support and resistance, and these levels can be traded much the same way as trading with the regular suppor
Forex Tools X
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
The indicator is based on several useful indicators in the multi time frames that help us chart and table and alert.   The various parameters used in this indicator and the default ones are as follows. ·    Moving Average Mode:    LMMA ·        Moving Average Period One:     4 ·        Moving Average Period Two:     8 ·        Moving Average Period Three:  15 ·        Moving Average Period Four:    30 ·        Moving Average Period Five:     80 ·        Moving Average Period Six:      150 ·    
Only NonFarm Payroll Trade 4
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only NonFarm Payroll Trade  The employment situation is a set of labor market indicators. The unemployment rate measures the number of unemployed as a percentage of the labor force. Non-farm payroll employment counts the number of paid employees working part-time or full-time in the nation's business and government establishments. The average workweek reflects the number of hours worked in the non-farm sector. Average hourly earnings reveal the basic hourly rate for major industries as indicated
Daily GBP expert
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Uzman Danışmanlar
Daily GBPUSD trade  Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Input Parameters: Auto GMT shift extern int Broker_GMT_Shift = 0;//Manual Broker GMT shift extern int London_Night = 21; //London Night extern int London_Open = 7; //London Open
CurrencyMeter
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Currency Meter   When trading Forex, we trade a pair of currencies at time. For example EUR/USD. If we are long on the EUR/USD it means that we expect the EUR to gain in strength relative to the USD. If we are short on the EUR/USD it means that we expect the EUR to weaken relative to the USD. You should be all familiar with this concept. The key thing about pairs though is that they just indicate the strength of one currency  relative to another. If we see the EUR/USD going up, is it because the
Three Channel
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading. The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The price action is contained between these two parallel trendlines. The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channel
Multi Andrew PitchFork
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but the basic idea is that pr
PriceActionDetector
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Price Action translates as "price movement." Proponents of technical analysis believe that the price takes into account everything that happens on the market. Therefore, indicators and advisers are not needed, since they are calculated based on historical price data and can be very late. By the time the indicator signal triggers, the price direction may already have changed. Those indicators that are trying to predict the price direction are often redrawn. All this leads to unnecessary losses.
Visual Trading
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Yardımcı programlar
With this tool you can easily draw lines on the chart and the trade is done easily. The steps are as follows: First: Draw the buy and sell lines on the chart. Second: Draw the profit and loss lines on the chart. Third: Specify the volume of the transaction you want to trade. Fourth: Activate the lines. Warning When moving lines, be careful not to make a wrong trade. Expert easily trades you. 
Multi Fair Value Gap
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
**Added to the Original Text:**   This indicator (Fair Value Gap - FVG) also **has the capability** to display **multiple timeframes** of your choice **simultaneously on a single chart**. This feature allows you to identify **stronger and more accurate signals**, as you can analyze price discrepancies (Gaps) across higher or lower timeframes, helping you make smarter trading decisions.   For example, if you spot a bullish FVG on the **1-hour timeframe** and it is also confirmed on the **4-hour
Pattern Searching
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Pattern Searching: Smart, Precise, & Customizable for MT4!  Are you looking for a powerful tool to quickly and accurately identify trading patterns in Forex? This advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is exactly what you need!  Key Features That Will Amaze You:  Automatic Classic Pattern Detection: This indicator automatically finds the closest classic Forex patterns for you. Whether you're looking for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or NDS strategies, this tool covers it all!   * Popular patt
Harmonic Price Patterns
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Harmonic Price Patterns Indicator This indicator has the capability to manually display the closest harmonic pattern to you. It allows you to easily adjust its parameters and create your own custom harmonic pattern, while also displaying the price distance between each point. Key Features of the Manual Harmonic Pattern Indicator Harmonic Pattern Identification Detects popular harmonic patterns such as ABCD, Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and Shark. Displays patterns automatically or semi-automat
MasterVolume Pro
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Description: Elevate your chart analysis with this advanced indicator that seamlessly integrates Zigzag structures, Fibonacci retracements, and Volume Profile insights. Designed for traders who seek clarity and precision, this tool visually identifies high-probability price patterns and market turning points. Whether you're tracking CHOCH shifts, pinpointing POIs, or analyzing TRIPLE tops and FLAG formations, this indicator offers the depth and flexibility to adapt to any trading strategy.   C
On Click Trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Yardımcı programlar
This is an Expert Advisor that allows opening and modifying positions and orders via mouse (with Stop Loss, Take Profit). Working with this Expert Advisor requires setting lot size, take profit and stop loss for positions. For pending orders you need to set lot size, take profit, stop loss and distance (pip). This Expert Advisor has only one input parameter - background color.
Three Channel 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading. The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The price action is contained between these two parallel trendlines. The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channel
Multi Andrew PitchFork 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Multi Andrew PitchFork  ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but t
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt