RenkoPointFigure
- Индикаторы
- Kourosh Hossein Davallou
- Версия: 1.0
This powerful indicator combines two proven strategies—Renko and Point & Figure (P&F)—into one comprehensive tool for trend identification, pattern recognition, and risk management. With dynamic Box Size calculation (Fixed or ATR-based), moving average filters, and win/loss pattern detection, traders can make smarter, data-driven decisions.
Key Features
Hybrid Renko + P&F System
- Renko: Noise-free price action with fixed blocks (Green/Red)
- Point & Figure: Clear support/resistance levels with X (bullish) and O (bearish) columns
Smart Box Size Calculation
- Fixed Mode (e.g., 500 pips per box)
- ATR-Based Mode: Auto-adjusts to market volatility
Moving Average (MA) Filters
- Add two MAs
- Get signals from price/MA crosses or MA/MA crosses
Win/Loss Pattern Recognition
- detects classic patterns (double tops/bottoms, triangles, etc.)
- Displays historical success rate & occurrence count
- Customizable win/loss pattern definitions
- Alerts for false breakouts
Custom Pattern Detection
-
User-defined sequences of red/green blocks (Renko) or X/O columns (P&F)
-
Save and track performance of your personal patterns
Time-Based Trade Analysis
-
Color-coded high-probability trading hours
-
Tracks win/loss count per starting hour
-
Main Chart: Switch between Renko & P&F
-
Mini-Chart (Corner): Detailed pattern stats & signals
-
Select Display Mode:
-
Main Chart: Renko (default) or P&F
-
Mini-Chart: Pattern details
-
-
Adjust Box Size:
-
Fixed: Manual input (e.g., 500 pips)
-
ATR-Based: Customize ATR period
-
-
Add Moving Averages:
-
Choose type (EMA, SMA, etc.), period, and color
-
-
Enable Pattern Analysis:
-
Click the "Pattern" button to view stats
-
-
Buy Signal:
-
Green Renko block + Price above MA
-
P&F "Double Bottom" with 70% historical success rate
-
-
Sell Signal:
-
Red P&F column + Support breakout with false breakout alert
-
Why Use This Indicator?
Saves time with automated analysis
Reduces noise by focusing on pure price action
Improves risk management with pattern failure stats
Optimizes entry timing with hourly performance data