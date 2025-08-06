MasterVolume Pro

Description:

Elevate your chart analysis with this advanced indicator that seamlessly integrates Zigzag structures, Fibonacci retracements, and Volume Profile insights. Designed for traders who seek clarity and precision, this tool visually identifies high-probability price patterns and market turning points.


Whether you're tracking CHOCH shifts, pinpointing POIs, or analyzing TRIPLE tops and FLAG formations, this indicator offers the depth and flexibility to adapt to any trading strategy.

  CORE FEATURES

Smart Volume Profile

  • Custom Range Selection – Easily drag across any section of the chart for targeted volume analysis.

  • Clear Volume Nodes – See high/low volume areas and POC (Point of Control) at a glance.

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatible – Works seamlessly on any chart: from M1 to Monthly. Perfect for identifying demand/supply imbalances and accumulation zones.

Fibonacci Master Tools

  • Fully Adjustable Levels – Edit default Fibonacci ratios from 23.6% to 86.8%.

  • Add Custom Ratios – Create your own (e.g. 20%, 75%) for tailored strategies.

  • Style Personalization – Change color schemes and line formats for better clarity. Essential for blending with price action or volume-based setups.

Intelligent ZigZag

  • Auto Pivot Detection – Accurately identifies major swing highs and lows.

  • Smart Sensitivity Control – Fine-tune responsiveness to market noise or structure.

  • CHoCH Alerts – Detects trend shifts with real-time Change of Character notifications. Powerful for structural analysis and swing-trade confirmations.

Pattern Recognition Engine

  • Five Key Patterns Auto-Detected: ▸ Wedges, Flags, Triple Tops/Bottoms ▸ CHoCH (Change of Character), POI (Key S/R Zones)

  • Instant Alerts – Get notified instantly with visual cues and sounds. An excellent edge for fast-paced environments or lower timeframes.

Dual Operation Modes

  • Auto Pilot – Let the system analyze and react hands-free.

  • Manual Control – Dial in every parameter to match your trading style. Ideal for backtesting or syncing with a custom strategy.


Önerilen ürünler
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Binary FX Ideal
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
great tool for any trader for both Forex and binary options suitable for any trader no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience The tool combines 5 indicators and 3 proprietary strategies works great during flats and trends It indicates a trend reversal at its very beginning, it works well with the trend Trading Recommendations The signal is formulated on the current candle You should enter the trade at the next Possible recount (rare)
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
Göstergeler
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
Scalping Snake Pro
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Scalping Snake Pro is a unique scalping indicator that shows the trader the price reversal moments and does not redraw. This indicator, unlike many others on the Internet, does not redraw its values. It draws signals on the very first bar, which allows you not to be late with opening deals. This indicator sends notifications to the trader by phone and email when a signal appears. You get all this functionality for only $147. How to trade with this indicator? Open the H1 timeframe. Currency pai
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Göstergeler
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Göstergeler
VR Izgara göstergesi, kullanıcı tanımlı ayarlarla grafiksel bir ızgara oluşturmak için tasarlanmıştır . Standart ızgaradan farklı olarak, VR Izgarası dairesel seviyeler oluşturmak için kullanılır. Kullanıcının seçimine bağlı olarak tur seviyeleri arasındaki adım isteğe bağlı olabilir. Ek olarak, diğer göstergeler ve yardımcı programlardan farklı olarak VR Grid, zaman dilimi değiştiğinde veya terminal yeniden başlatıldığında bile ızgaranın konumunu korur . Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonlar
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
Göstergeler
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Arrow Micro Scalper , ölçeklendirme ve kısa vadeli ticaret için tasarlanmış, herhangi bir grafiğe ve finansal araca (Para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller) entegre edilmiş bir göstergedir. Çalışmasında dalga analizi ve trend yönü filtresini kullanıyor. M1'den H4'e kadar Zaman Çerçevelerinde kullanılması önerilir. Göstergeyle nasıl çalışılır. Gösterge, ayarları değiştirmek için 2 harici parametre içerir, geri kalanı zaten varsayılan olarak yapılandırılmıştır. Büyük oklar trend yönün
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Göstergeler
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Göstergeler
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Display Multipair
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Yardımcı programlar
This is an indicator that allows displaying three currency pairs in one window. Input Parameters: Symbol1 - first currency pair. symbol1mirrior - mirror display of the first currency pair. s1color - color of the first currency pair. Symbol2 - second currency pair. symbol2mirrior - mirror display of the second currency pair. Symbol3  - third currency pair. symbol3mirrior -  mirror display of the third currency pair. Symbo4  - fourth currency pair. symbol4mirrior - mirror display of the fourth cur
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Göstergeler
Master Scalping M1 , trendi hızlı ve doğru bir şekilde belirlemek için bir algoritma kullanan yenilikçi bir göstergedir. Gösterge, pozisyonların açılış ve kapanış zamanını hesaplar, gösterge algoritmaları, bir ticarete girmek (bir varlık satın almak veya satmak) için ideal anları bulmanızı sağlar, bu da çoğu tüccar için işlemlerin başarısını artırır. Göstergenin faydaları: Kullanımı kolaydır, çizelgeyi gereksiz bilgilerle aşırı yüklemez. Herhangi bir strateji için bir filtre olarak kullanılabili
RiveR Scope Lite
Ruslan Losin
Göstergeler
RiverScope Lite automatically determines the nearest most important price levels and support and resistance zones in history, it also identifies a large number of price action patterns (the lite version is limited to 10, while the full version has 30+). The support and resistance levels are determined based on an algorithm that calculates and filters the historical values of the price, its movement character, volumes, etc. It displays the current situation, therefore the nearest levels change in
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Göstergeler
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
İşlem hacimlerine ilişkin okumaları hesaplayan teknik bir gösterge. Histogram biçiminde, ticaret enstrümanının hareket gücünün birikimini gösterir. Yükseliş ve düşüş yönleri için bağımsız hesaplama sistemlerine sahiptir. Herhangi bir ticaret enstrümanı ve zaman dilimi üzerinde çalışır. Herhangi bir ticaret sistemini tamamlayabilir. Gösterge değerlerini yeniden çizmez, sinyaller mevcut mum üzerinde görünür. Kullanımı kolaydır ve grafiği yüklemez, ek parametre hesaplamaları gerektirmez. Değiştiril
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (142)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (60)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (11)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Göstergeler
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Göstergeler
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 15 copies ( only 2 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Göstergeler
Altın Trend   - bu iyi bir hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması, bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. En iyi gösterge sinyalleri: - SATIŞ için = kırmızı histogram + kırmızı KISA işaretçi + aynı yönde sarı sinyal oku + kırmızı trend yön oku. - AL için = mavi histogram + mavi UZUN işaretçi + aynı yönde aqua sinyal oku + mavi trend yön oku. Göstergenin faydaları: 1. Gösterge yüksek doğrulukta sinyaller üretir. 2.
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Volume Orderflow Profile
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Göstergeler
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Moving Average RAINBOW
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Moving Average RAINBOW Forex traders use moving averages for different reasons. Some use them as their primary analytical tool, while others simply use them as a confidence builder to back up their investment decisions. In this section, we'll present a few different types of strategies - incorporating them into your trading style is up to you! A technique used in technical analysis to identify changing trends. It is created by placing a large number of moving averages onto the same chart. When a
FREE
Stochastic RainBow 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
A   stochastic   oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 8 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
Multi OrderBlock
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Order blocks are essential structures in trading that indicate areas where large institutional traders , like banks and hedge funds, have placed their orders. These blocks represent significant price levels where substantial buying or selling activity has occurred, providing clues about potential market movements. So, why should you, as a trader, care about order blocks? Well, knowing where these big orders are placed can give you a huge advantage. It’s like having a map showing where the treasu
StochasticRainBow
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (2)
Göstergeler
A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 15 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
Price Ladder
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the Channel . Input Parameters channel_One - show trend line One on or off. timeFrame_One  - time Frame of channel One . ColorChannel_One  - color of  trend line One. channel_Two - show trend line Two on or off. timeFrame_Two  - time Frame of channel Two . ColorChannel_Two  - color of  trend line Two. channel_Three - show trend line Three on or off. timeFrame_Three  - time Frame of channel Three . ColorChannel_Three  - color of  trend line three. channel_Four - show tr
FREE
MarketSession
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Yardımcı programlar
The 24-hour forex (FX) market offers a considerable advantage for many institutional and individual traders because it guarantees liquidity and the opportunity to trade at any conceivable time. Currencies can be traded anytime but an individual trader can only monitor a position for so long, however. Most traders can't watch the market 24/7 so they're bound to miss opportunities or worse. A jump in volatility can lead to a movement against an established position when the trader isn't around. A
FREE
Iranian stock market
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart money is a powerful currency. This money is available to major investors who can identify, predict or even generate capital movements ahead of others. This money can flow into financial and capital markets and create dramatic price changes in various stocks. Therefore, detecting smart cash flow, which usually enters the market in a coherent manner and confronts the volume and value of transactions in a market with high returns, is one of the methods that some investors use to invest. But h
FREE
Display Multipair
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Yardımcı programlar
This is an indicator that allows displaying three currency pairs in one window. Input Parameters: Symbol1 - first currency pair. symbol1mirrior - mirror display of the first currency pair. s1color - color of the first currency pair. Symbol2 - second currency pair. symbol2mirrior - mirror display of the second currency pair. Symbol3  - third currency pair. symbol3mirrior -  mirror display of the third currency pair. Symbo4  - fourth currency pair. symbol4mirrior - mirror display of the fourth cur
Price Aleart
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Price Alert indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels that are set by the trader. If you use e-mail alert feature, don't forget to set the e-mail settings in your MetaTrader platform options window.   Input parameters: WhenPriceGoesAbovePIP - if the price exceeds the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered. WhenPriceGoesBelowPIP - if the price goes below the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered. WhenPriceIs
Wolfe Wave
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
This particular methodology. Please note the odd sequence in counting, as you will see, it is necessary for the inductive analysis. By starting with a top we are assured of beginning our count on a new wave. (The reverse would apply for a bearish wave.) The 2 point is a top. The 3 point is the bottom of the first decline. The 1 point is the bottom prior to point 2 (top), that 3 has surpassed. The 4 point is the top of the rally after point 3. The 5 point is the bottom after point 4 and is likely
Daily GBPUSD trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Buy order: Place a buy-stop order just five  pip above the upper band. Place a stop loss just one pip below the lower band. Place a profit target at the upper LawnGreen Arrow. Sell order: Place a sell-stop order just five pip below the lower band. Place
Breakout trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Breakout System   This indicator is based on the trend line and breakthrough. Pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD. Timeframe: M15 Or H1. Input Parameters AlertsOn  - alert on or off. TrendLine  - show trend line. TrendLineStyle  - style of trend line. UpTrendColor  - color of up trend. DownTrendColor  - color of down trend. ShowTakeprofit  - show take profits. ShowTakeprofitStyle  - style of take profit. UpperTakeprofitColor  - color of up take profit. LowerTakeprofitColor  - color of down take profit.
Week Pivot
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Weekly Pivot   There are a lot of advantages when trading with support and resistance lines, and they should be a staple in every trader's arsenal. Another effective method of deriving multiple horizontal based support and resistance lines is using a formula derived from yesterday's High, Low and Close bar. The formula maps out pivot point levels consisting of the pivot, and three levels of support and resistance, and these levels can be traded much the same way as trading with the regular suppo
Forex Tools X
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
The indicator is based on several useful indicators in the multi time frames that help us chart and table and alert.   The various parameters used in this indicator and the default ones are as follows. ·     Moving Average Mode:     LMMA ·           Moving Average Period One:        4 ·           Moving Average Period Two:         8 ·           Moving Average Period Three:     15 ·           Moving Average Period Four:       30 ·           Moving Average Period Five:          80 ·           Mov
Only NonFarm Payroll Trade 4
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only NonFarm Payroll Trade   The employment situation is a set of labor market indicators. The unemployment rate measures the number of unemployed as a percentage of the labor force. Non-farm payroll employment counts the number of paid employees working part-time or full-time in the nation's business and government establishments. The average workweek reflects the number of hours worked in the non-farm sector. Average hourly earnings reveal the basic hourly rate for major industries as indicate
Daily GBP expert
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Uzman Danışmanlar
Daily GBPUSD trade   Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Input Parameters: Auto GMT shift extern int Broker_GMT_Shift = 0;//Manual Broker GMT shift extern int London_Night = 21; //London Night extern int London_Open = 7; //London Open
CurrencyMeter
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Currency Meter   When trading Forex, we trade a pair of currencies at time. For example EUR/USD. If we are long on the EUR/USD it means that we expect the EUR to gain in strength relative to the USD. If we are short on the EUR/USD it means that we expect the EUR to weaken relative to the USD. You should be all familiar with this concept. The key thing about pairs though is that they just indicate the strength of one currency  relative  to another. If we see the EUR/USD going up, is it because th
Three Channel
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading. The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The  price action  is contained between these two parallel trendlines. The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channe
Multi Andrew PitchFork
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but the basic idea is that pr
PriceActionDetector
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Price Action translates as "price movement." Proponents of technical analysis believe that the price takes into account everything that happens on the market. Therefore,   indicators   and advisers are not needed, since they are calculated based on historical price data and can be very late. By the time the indicator signal triggers, the price direction may already have changed. Those indicators that are trying to predict the price direction are often redrawn. All this leads to unnecessary losse
Visual Trading
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Yardımcı programlar
With this tool you can easily draw lines on the chart and the trade is done easily. The steps are as follows: First:   Draw the buy and sell lines on the chart. Second:   Draw the profit and loss lines on the chart. Third:   Specify the volume of the transaction you want to trade. Fourth:   Activate the lines. Warning When moving lines, be careful not to make a wrong trade. Expert easily trades you.  You can check out the ٍِDEMO version below : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55493
Multi Fair Value Gap
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
**Added to the Original Text:**   This indicator (Fair Value Gap - FVG) also **has the capability** to display **multiple timeframes** of your choice **simultaneously on a single chart**. This feature allows you to identify **stronger and more accurate signals**, as you can analyze price discrepancies (Gaps) across higher or lower timeframes, helping you make smarter trading decisions.   For example, if you spot a bullish FVG on the **1-hour timeframe** and it is also confirmed on the **4-hour
Pattern Searching
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Pattern Searching: Smart, Precise, & Customizable for MT4!  Are you looking for a powerful tool to quickly and accurately identify trading patterns in Forex? This advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is exactly what you need!  Key Features That Will Amaze You:  Automatic Classic Pattern Detection: This indicator automatically finds the closest classic Forex patterns for you. Whether you're looking for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or NDS strategies, this tool covers it all!   * Popular patt
Harmonic Price Patterns
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Harmonic Price Patterns Indicator This indicator has the capability to manually display the closest harmonic pattern to you. It allows you to easily adjust its parameters and create your own custom harmonic pattern, while also displaying the price distance between each point. Key Features of the Manual Harmonic Pattern Indicator Harmonic Pattern Identification Detects popular harmonic patterns such as   ABCD, Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and Shark . Displays patterns automatically or semi-aut
RenkoVP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Introducing RenkoVP Indicator for MetaTrader 4 RenkoVP is a professional tool for price structure analysis that runs fully online on the main chart—no need for offline charts like many other Renko indicators. It combines Renko bricks, volume profile, dynamic Fibonacci levels, and automatic pattern recognition to help traders identify trends, key zones, and precise entry/exit points.  Renko Bricks – Manual & Auto Configuration No offline chart required – runs directly on the main chart In manual
On Click Trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Yardımcı programlar
This is an Expert Advisor that allows opening and modifying positions and orders via mouse (with Stop Loss, Take Profit). Working with this Expert Advisor requires setting lot size, take profit and stop loss for positions. For pending orders you need to set lot size, take profit, stop loss and distance (pip). This Expert Advisor has only one input parameter - background color.
Three Channel 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading. The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The price action is contained between these two parallel trendlines. The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channel
Multi Andrew PitchFork 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Multi Andrew PitchFork   ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but
MultiOrderBlock
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Order blocks are essential   structures in trading   that indicate areas where large   institutional traders , like banks and hedge funds, have placed their orders. These blocks represent significant price levels where substantial buying or selling activity has occurred, providing clues about potential market movements. So, why should you, as a trader, care about order blocks? Well, knowing where these big orders are placed can give you a huge advantage. It’s like having a map showing where the
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt