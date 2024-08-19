King Binary Sure Shot BO
- Göstergeler
- Md Meraz Mahmud
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The Binary Profit Maker,
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?
How To Enter Trade?
1 minute candle
1 minute expire
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?
How To Enter Trade?
1 minute candle
1 minute expire