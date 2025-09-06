RenkoVPEurUsd

Of course. Here is the product description for "RenkoVP for MetaTrader 4 RenkoVP for MetaTrader 4 (EURUSD Only) RenkoVP is a powerful, fully online Renko-based indicator designed specifically for analyzing the EURUSD currency pair. It provides traders with a clean, noise-free view of market structure by combining traditional Renko bricks with advanced volume profile analysis, dynamic Fibonacci tools, and automatic pattern recognition—all without the need for problematic offline charts. 📦 Core Features & Flexibility · Fully Online: Runs directly on your live MT4 chart. No offline setup required. · Flexible Brick Settings: Choose between a manual fixed brick size (in pips or dollars) or an automatic mode that dynamically adjusts the brick size based on the ATR of your selected timeframe. · Timeframe Independent: Select any timeframe via the intuitive menu; RenkoVP adapts accordingly. · ⚠️ Important Note: This version is exclusively optimized and licensed for the EURUSD pair. 📈 Interactive Trend Line Tool · Press the 'Trend' button to automatically draw a trend line from the highest to the lowest visible price on your chart. · This white line is fully interactive—click and drag it to define any custom analysis range you wish to study. · Activating this trend line unlocks the two powerful analytical tools below. 📊 Renko-Based Volume Profile · Press the 'Volume' button to generate a detailed Volume Profile for your selected range. · Volume is calculated based on the Renko brick structure, providing a purer measure of market activity than time-based candles. · Key Levels Displayed: · POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest trading volume. · VAH / VAL (Value Area High/Low): The upper and lower bounds of the high-volume value area. · Volume Extremes: Identifies High Volume (HVL) and Low Volume (LVL) Zones. · Dynamic & Total Volume: Tracks Dynamic Volume Levels (DVL) and Total Volume (TVL). 📐 Dynamic Fibonacci Analysis · Press the 'Fibo' button to automatically plot Fibonacci retracement levels based on your active trend line. · Every level is fully customizable. Adjust retracement percentages, colors, and styles to perfectly match your trading strategy. · Ideal for pinpointing high-probability support and resistance zones within the clear Renko price structure. 🔄 Automated ZigZag & Pattern Recognition · Press the 'Zigzag' button to activate the built-in Renko-based ZigZag indicator. · Use the '+' and '-' buttons to dynamically adjust the sensitivity in real-time. · As the ZigZag draws, RenkoVP automatically scans for and highlights classic and harmonic patterns directly on your chart. · Recognized Patterns Include: · Classic Patterns: Triangles, Wedges, Flags. · Harmonic Patterns: Bat, Butterfly, Shark, Cypher, Gartley, Crab. ✅ Why Choose RenkoVP? · Unmatched Clarity: Eliminates market noise, focusing purely on price structure and key levels. · All-in-One Solution: Combines the best aspects of Renko, Volume Profile, and Fibonacci analysis into a single, seamless tool. · Designed for Precision: Exclusively optimized for the EURUSD pair for maximum reliability. · Intelligent Automation: Saves hours of manual analysis by automatically identifying critical patterns and levels. · User-Driven Analysis: The interactive tools put you in control, allowing you to analyze any chart segment in depth. ⚠️ License Note: This product is functionally limited to the EURUSD symbol.