RenkoPointFigure
- Indicateurs
- Kourosh Hossein Davallou
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This powerful indicator combines two proven strategies—Renko and Point & Figure (P&F)—into one comprehensive tool for trend identification, pattern recognition, and risk management. With dynamic Box Size calculation (Fixed or ATR-based), moving average filters, and win/loss pattern detection, traders can make smarter, data-driven decisions.
🌟 Key Features
✅ Hybrid Renko + P&F System
- Renko: Noise-free price action with fixed blocks (Green/Red)
- Point & Figure: Clear support/resistance levels with X (bullish) and O (bearish) columns
✅ Smart Box Size Calculation
- Fixed Mode (e.g., 500 pips per box)
- ATR-Based Mode: Auto-adjusts to market volatility
✅ Moving Average (MA) Filters
- Add two MAs
- Get signals from price/MA crosses or MA/MA crosses
✅ Win/Loss Pattern Recognition
- detects classic patterns (double tops/bottoms, triangles, etc.)
- Displays historical success rate & occurrence count
- Customizable win/loss pattern definitions
- Alerts for false breakouts
✅ Custom Pattern Detection
-
User-defined sequences of red/green blocks (Renko) or X/O columns (P&F)
-
Save and track performance of your personal patterns
✅ Time-Based Trade Analysis
-
Color-coded high-probability trading hours
-
Tracks win/loss count per starting hour
✅ Dual-Chart Display
-
Main Chart: Switch between Renko & P&F
-
Mini-Chart (Corner): Detailed pattern stats & signals
⚙️ Setup Guide
-
Select Display Mode:
-
Main Chart: Renko (default) or P&F
-
Mini-Chart: Pattern details
-
-
Adjust Box Size:
-
Fixed: Manual input (e.g., 500 pips)
-
ATR-Based: Customize ATR period
-
-
Add Moving Averages:
-
Choose type (EMA, SMA, etc.), period, and color
-
-
Enable Pattern Analysis:
-
Click the "Pattern" button to view stats
-
📌 Practical Example
-
Buy Signal:
-
Green Renko block + Price above MA
-
P&F "Double Bottom" with 70% historical success rate
-
-
Sell Signal:
-
Red P&F column + Support breakout with false breakout alert
-
🎯 Why Use This Indicator?
🔹 Saves time with automated analysis
🔹 Reduces noise by focusing on pure price action
🔹 Improves risk management with pattern failure stats
🔹 Optimizes entry timing with hourly performance data