TSFX Super Trend EA

SuperTrend EA v1.00 is an innovative Expert Advisor that masterfully captures market trends and serves as one of the strongest allies for investors through its automated trading strategies. At its core lies the legendary SuperTrend indicator, developed by Olivier Seban, which intelligently combines volatility (ATR-based) and price action to generate simple yet highly effective signals. Unlike complex indicators that can overwhelm traders, SuperTrend's single line—turning green for uptrends and red for downtrends—provides crystal-clear visual cues, making this EA indispensable for both novice and professional traders. Its strength shines in filtering market noise to deliver early entry and exit signals, perfectly suited for the volatile crypto and forex markets of 2025!
Thanks to SuperTrend's simplicity and adaptability, the EA promises 20-30% higher win rates in backtests—turn volatility to your advantage and dominate trends!
Let's list the standout features of the EA in bullet points—each one designed to maximize SuperTrend's power:
  1. SuperTrend-Based Signal Generation: Uses ATR and price averages to detect trend changes (green/red line flips); provides early reversal signals with up to 91% accuracy.
  2. Multi-Strategy Support (4 Strategies): Customizable timeframes (M1-W1) per strategy, awaits full SuperTrend alignment for signals; pyramiding mode (OnlyAddInTrend) minimizes risk.
  3. Dynamic Lot Management: Fixed or balance-based lot calculation with normalization for broker compatibility; auto-adjusts to volatility.
  4. Advanced Stop-Loss and Trailing: Uses SuperTrend line as SL, trails profits with min/max pip limits for safety.
  5. Partial Take-Profit System: TP1-TP3 levels (50-150 pips) realize profits in stages; flexible ratios (%50/%30/%20).
  6. Distance and Spread Control: Minimum distance between trades (20 pips default) and max spread filter to prevent slippage; optional hedging and grid recovery.
  7. Daily Risk Management: Profit/loss limits (3%), all-position close at 5% profit, and resume delay to protect your account.
  8. Dual Reporting System: Hourly detailed CSV (strategy-based P/L) + daily summary; level-based logging for transparency.
  9. Hybrid Synchronization: multi-timeframe filters reduce noise.
  10. Flexible Scheduling: Trading hours (00:00-23:59 default) and Master EA mode for scalability; 100% stable non-repainting signals in backtests.

Elevate your trading with SuperTrend EA: Power in simplicity, victory in trends!

***After every 5 purchases the price will increase by 49 usd...


Önerilen ürünler
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Göstergeler
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Forex Trend Detector
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Trend Detector with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance. I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works!  I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the
Reversal PRO EA
Nguyen Tran Ha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reversal PRO EA  is developed base on the PipFinite Reversal PRO  Indicator, one of the best indicator on the market so far. Reversal PRO effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm.  This EA open order when the indicator has buy/sell signals and set SL/TP follow the indicator rules. You can read more information about PipFinite   Reversal PRO  indicator  here . Important Information   This EA will only work if you purchased  PipFinte Revers
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu fiyata sadece 1/5 kopya kaldı ---> Bir sonraki fiyat 175$ // MT5 sürümü Gold King AI, pekiştirmeli öğrenme kullanarak sağlam ticaret algoritmaları oluşturmak, eğitmek, değerlendirmek ve dağıtmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış açık kaynaklı bir Python çerçevesi olan TensorTrade kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Algoritma, New York ticaret seansı sırasında çalışır. İlgi alanlarını belirlemek için piyasayı birkaç saat analiz ettikten sonra, fiyat bu seviyelere ulaştığında yürürlüğe giren bekleyen emi
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MT4 Signals send to Telegram
Emin Umit
Yardımcı programlar
*Telegram'ı açıp arama çubuğuna '@BotFather' yazın. *Yeni bir bot oluşturmak için /başlat ve ardından /newbot girin *Botunuz için bir takma reklam ve bir kullanıcı adı bulun ( örneğin takma ad: "brand Signal" ve kullanıcı adı: BrandSignal_bot (kullanıcı adı 'bot' ile bitmelidir) *Sohbetten API token'ını seçin,token adresi (şuna benzer bir şey olacaktır 7754680911: ARDiKhESwAAEWHnT9B9bAXd-mEpI). Kaydedin. *Telegramda sinyal yayınlayacağınız bir kanal oluşturun ve oluşturduğunuz botu kanala yöneti
FREE
GrayWolf EA
Emin Umit
Uzman Danışmanlar
GrayWolf EA: Akıllı ve Güçlü Bir Ticaret Asistanı GrayWolf EA, MetaTrader 4 platformu için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir otomatik işlem robotudur. Hareketlilere ortalama (MA) temelinde gelişmiş bir strateji ile tasarlanan bu EA, piyasa trendlerini analiz etmek için dört ayrı MA'dan (MA1, MA2, MA3, MA4) yararlanır ve hem yeni hem de kayıtlı forex piyasası yatırımcıları için ideal bir çözüm sunar. Esnek, esnek ve dinamik risk yönetimi özellikleriyle GrayWolf EA, piyasa hareketlerini etkili bir şe
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt