TSFX Super Trend EA

SuperTrend EA v1.00 is an innovative Expert Advisor that masterfully captures market trends and serves as one of the strongest allies for investors through its automated trading strategies. At its core lies the legendary SuperTrend indicator, developed by Olivier Seban, which intelligently combines volatility (ATR-based) and price action to generate simple yet highly effective signals. Unlike complex indicators that can overwhelm traders, SuperTrend's single line—turning green for uptrends and red for downtrends—provides crystal-clear visual cues, making this EA indispensable for both novice and professional traders. Its strength shines in filtering market noise to deliver early entry and exit signals, perfectly suited for the volatile crypto and forex markets of 2025!
Thanks to SuperTrend's simplicity and adaptability, the EA promises 20-30% higher win rates in backtests—turn volatility to your advantage and dominate trends!
Let's list the standout features of the EA in bullet points—each one designed to maximize SuperTrend's power:
  1. SuperTrend-Based Signal Generation: Uses ATR and price averages to detect trend changes (green/red line flips); provides early reversal signals with up to 91% accuracy.
  2. Multi-Strategy Support (4 Strategies): Customizable timeframes (M1-W1) per strategy, awaits full SuperTrend alignment for signals; pyramiding mode (OnlyAddInTrend) minimizes risk.
  3. Dynamic Lot Management: Fixed or balance-based lot calculation with normalization for broker compatibility; auto-adjusts to volatility.
  4. Advanced Stop-Loss and Trailing: Uses SuperTrend line as SL, trails profits with min/max pip limits for safety.
  5. Partial Take-Profit System: TP1-TP3 levels (50-150 pips) realize profits in stages; flexible ratios (%50/%30/%20).
  6. Distance and Spread Control: Minimum distance between trades (20 pips default) and max spread filter to prevent slippage; optional hedging and grid recovery.
  7. Daily Risk Management: Profit/loss limits (3%), all-position close at 5% profit, and resume delay to protect your account.
  8. Dual Reporting System: Hourly detailed CSV (strategy-based P/L) + daily summary; level-based logging for transparency.
  9. Hybrid Synchronization: multi-timeframe filters reduce noise.
  10. Flexible Scheduling: Trading hours (00:00-23:59 default) and Master EA mode for scalability; 100% stable non-repainting signals in backtests.

Elevate your trading with SuperTrend EA: Power in simplicity, victory in trends!

***After every 5 purchases the price will increase by 49 usd...


