EURO Binder

EURO Binder EA is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Stochastic, Moving Averages, Standard Deviation, Momentum, Envelopes, Bollinger Bands, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, CCI, ATR, ADX, OSMA, MACD, RSI, WPR, Bulls Power, Bears Power, Support Resistance, and Candlestick Formations. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for EURUSD 1H time frame. 

Launch Offer !!! Only $ 50

Main Features:  
  • No Martingale. 
  • No Grid.
  • No Averaging.


Setting Parameters:

  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades, and must be different to other EA. 
  • Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
  • Multiple Entries - If activated, sends multiple entries for both side.
  • Fixed Lots - Base fixed lot size.  
  • Auto Lot - Automatic lot size calculation. 
  • Stop Loss - Fixed stop loss for each position. 
  • Take Profit - Fixed take profit for each position.
  • Basket TP - Averaging basket TP for all positions in account currency.   
  • Trailing Start - Starting point to trigger trailing and to set SL to breakeven. 
  • Time Filters - EA entry times and days to open positions.
      
Recommendations:  
  • EURUSD  H1.
  • Zero raw spread ECN account.
  • Account that support hedging. 

Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt