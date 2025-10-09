Universum Mt5

Universum - Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Algorithm (Forex & Metals)

After years of intensive research, programming, and rigorous testing, Universum was born – an innovative MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market dynamics and volatility across forex pairs and precious metals (XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.).

Technical Requirements

Minimum Deposit: $100

Leverage: 1:30 or high

Timeframe: M15

Recommended: Low-latency VPS for best performance

Broker: Fast execution (e.g., IC Markets, Pepperstone)

How Does Universum Work?

Universum employs a precision pending order strategy, dynamically adjusting to market conditions:

Pyramiding Positions – If the market moves favorably, the algorithm increases exposure strategically, securing each new position with a trailing stop.

Immediate Stop Loss Protection – If the market reverses, positions are quickly closed with a tight stop loss, minimizing losses.

Entry and exit levels are calculated based on real-time volatility analysis, incorporating multi-timeframe candle dynamics for optimal order placement.

Backtesting & Historical Data Requirements for Universum EA

For accurate backtesting results, Universum requires:

Testing Mode: M1 OHLC (faster testing, slightly less precise) Every Tick (most accurate, but slower)

Historical Data Quality: Minimum 98% modeling quality (to ensure reliable results) Lower-quality data may lead to false optimizations



Key Features of Universum

Adaptive Volatility & Momentum Strategy Opens positions only during high volatility phases

Uses smart pending orders triggered by price movement range

Dynamically scales positions in the trend’s direction

Trailing stop to lock in profits Advanced Risk Management Every trade secured with stop loss & take profit

Adjustable risk levels (low → aggressive)

Smart Anti-Grid System – Controls exposure & manages open positions

Choice between fixed lot size or progressive risk scaling Multi-Asset Optimization Default optimization for XAU/USD & major forex pairs (EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.)

Compatible with metals, indices , and other forex instruments

Best performance on low-latency brokers with fast execution Precision Testing & Customization Optimal timeframe: M15 (adjustable)

Full parameter customization for advanced traders

Recommended backtesting on every ticks for 100% historical data

Why Choose Universum?

Multi-Asset Flexibility – Works on XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and more

Real-Time Volatility Adaptation – Reacts instantly to market shifts

No Random Trades – Only enters at high-probability moments

Fully Customizable Risk – Fixed lots or dynamic scaling

Cutting-Edge MQL5 Technology – Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Summary

Universum is a high-performance EA built for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and robust risk control. Whether trading gold (XAU/USD) or forex pairs, Universum leverages volatility, momentum, and smart order execution to maximize opportunities in dynamic markets.

By combining advanced algorithms with multi-asset versatility, Universum empowers traders to automate their strategies with confidence.



