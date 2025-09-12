EAVN002 Moving Average Double

EAVN002 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution

In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN002 is designed based on the Moving Average Double Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the two MA lines cross upward, and open a SELL position when the two MA lines cross downward.

The strength of EAVN002 lies not only in its simplicity but also in its flexible customization. Traders can adjust the Moving Average parameters to suit different market conditions, while also setting StopLoss, TakeProfit, and Trailing Stop to manage risk and optimize profits.

With EAVN002, you no longer need to keep your eyes glued to the screen all day. The system automatically executes trades according to the predefined strategy, helping you free up your time to focus on other priorities while maintaining trading discipline.

However, EAVN002 is not a “magic wand” that guarantees instant profits. It should be viewed as a powerful support tool, but to achieve consistent and sustainable results, traders should combine it with essential factors such as strict capital management, market trend analysis, and selecting the right trading assets.

EAVN002 – simple to start, adaptable to change, and powerful enough to accompany you on your trading journey. Wishing you effective and successful trading!

 

Settings Information Table

====== General Setting ======

  1. EA Name: Name of the EA.
  2. Magic Number: Traders should set a unique Magic Number for each chart to avoid order conflicts.

====== Trading Setting ======

  1. Position Options: Option to open BUY or SELL orders as desired by the user.
  2. Lot Size: Default value is 0.01. Traders can adjust to increase trade volume.
  3. StopLoss Point (0 = off):
    • Default 0 means no StopLoss.
    • Recommendation: If StopLoss = 0, enable at least one of the following to ensure there is a closing condition when the market moves against you:
      • Close position by reverse signal → true
      • Close position when margin free (-50% account) → true
  4. TakeProfit Point (0 = off):
    • Number of points for TakeProfit. Set appropriately for the trading instrument (e.g., EURUSD = 100, XAUUSD = 10000, BTCUSD = 100000...).
    • If TakeProfit = 0, the EA will automatically close trades based on % of account (configured in item 15).
  5. Trailing Stop Point (0 = off):
    • Number of points for Trailing StopLoss to protect profits.
    • Example: BUY order with TakeProfit = 1000, Trailing Stop = 200 → When price increases by 200 points, StopLoss will automatically move up to lock in minimum profit and maximize gains if the market continues in your favor.

====== Strategy Setting ======

  1. MA Fast Period = 10
  2. MA Slow Period = 20
  3. MA Method = MODE_SMA
  4. Applied Price = PRICE_CLOSE

Default Moving Average parameters in items 8, 9, 10, 11 are the most basic settings. Traders can adjust them to suit their personal strategy.

====== Filter Setting ======

12. Session Filter: Option to limit trading sessions. If left as default, the EA will trade in all sessions.

  1. RSI Filter (Buy_RSI > 50, Sell_RSI < 50): true/false option to enable/disable the RSI-based signal filter. Backtesting is recommended to find suitable conditions.

====== Account Protection ======

14. Close Position by Reverse Signal: true/false option. If true, the EA will close BUY orders before opening SELL orders (and vice versa).

  1. Close Position for Minimum Profit (% account): Minimum profit target as a percentage of account balance, applied when TakeProfit in item 6 is not set.
  2. Close Position When Margin Free (-50% account): true/false option. If true, the EA will close trades when margin free drops by more than 50% of the account, helping to protect capital.

====== Information Show ======

17. Show/Hide Indicator: true/false option to display or hide indicators used by the EA. Recommended to set true for better understanding.

  1. Show/Hide Panel: true/false option to display account information. Recommended to set true.
  2. Show/Hide Session: true/false option to display trading session information on the chart. Only enable when needed, as too much information may clutter the chart.

 


