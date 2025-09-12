EAVN003 Moving Average Triple

EAVN003 – A Simple, Efficient, and Flexible Trading Solution

In the world of financial trading, simplicity is often the key to effectiveness. EAVN003 is built upon the Moving Average Triple Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. The system operates based on three MA lines: A BUY order is only opened when the main trend (long-term trend) is upward, and the signal is confirmed when the two signal MAs cross in the direction of the uptrend. (Conversely, a SELL signal is generated when the main trend is downward and the MAs cross accordingly.)

The strength of EAVN003 lies not only in its simple strategy but also in its flexible customization. Traders can adjust the Moving Average parameters to suit different market conditions, and configure StopLoss, TakeProfit, and Trailing Stop to manage risk and optimize profits.

With EAVN003, you don’t need to stare at the screen all day. The system automatically executes trades based on the predefined strategy, freeing up your time to focus on other important tasks while maintaining trading discipline.

However, EAVN003 is not a “magic wand” for instant profits. It is a powerful support tool, but to achieve consistent results, traders still need to combine key elements: strict capital management, market trend analysis, and choosing the right assets.

EAVN003 – Simple to start, flexible to adapt, and powerful to accompany you on your trading journey. Wishing you effective and successful trading!

⚙️ Configuration Table

====== General Settings ======

  1. EA Name: Name of the EA.

  2. Magic Number: Traders should assign a unique Magic Number for each chart to avoid order conflicts.

====== Trading Settings ======

  1. Position Options: Choose to open BUY or SELL orders manually.

  2. Lot Size: Default is 0.01. Traders can adjust to increase trade volume.

  3. StopLoss Point (0 = off):

    • Default 0 means no StopLoss is set.

    • Recommendation: If StopLoss = 0, enable at least one of the following options to ensure a closing condition when the market moves against you:

      • Close position by reverse signal → true

      • Close position when margin free (-50% account) → true

  4. TakeProfit Point (0 = off):

    • Set appropriate TP points based on the trading instrument (e.g., EURUSD = 100, XAUUSD = 10000, BTCUSD = 100000...).

    • If TP = 0, EA will auto-close based on account profit percentage (configured in item 16).

  5. Trailing Stop Point (0 = off):

    • Trailing Stop helps protect profits.

    • Example: BUY order with TP = 1000, Trailing Stop = 200 → When price increases by 200 points, StopLoss moves up to lock in minimum profit and maximize gains if the trend continues.

====== Strategy Settings ======

  1. MA Fast Period = 10

  2. MA Slow Period = 20

  3. MA Trend Period = 100

  4. MA Method = MODE_SMA

  5. Applied Price = PRICE_CLOSE → These are the default Moving Average parameters. Traders can customize them to match personal strategies.

====== Filter Settings ======

  1. Session Filter: Option to limit trading sessions. If left default, EA trades in all sessions.

  2. RSI Filter (Buy_RSI > 50, Sell_RSI < 50): Enable/disable RSI-based signal filtering. Backtesting is recommended to find optimal conditions.

====== Account Protection ======

  1. Close Position by Reverse Signal: If true, EA closes BUY before opening SELL (and vice versa).

  2. Close Position for Minimum Profit (% account): Minimum profit threshold based on account percentage, used when TP is not set.

  3. Close Position When Margin Free (-50% account): If true, EA closes positions when losses reduce margin free below 50%, protecting capital.

====== Information Display ======

  1. Show/Hide Indicator: Toggle to display/hide indicators used by EA. Recommended to set true for monitoring.

  2. Show/Hide Panel: Toggle to display account info. Recommended to set true.

  3. Show/Hide Session: Toggle to display session info on chart. Enable only when needed to avoid clutter.


