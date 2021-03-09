Galigold
- Experts
- Carlos Mendez Sanchez
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Live account: https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2238887?source=Site
Important to download the set: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/148482/comments?source=Site
🔔 GaliGold — Master the U.S. Open
💡 Core idea
Leverage Wall Street’s initial momentum in gold (XAUUSD) with disciplined execution.
🎯 Key benefits
⏱️ Peak-liquidity timing
🚀 Breakout entries from the prior range
🧭 Trend-following exit management
📈 Optional position scaling for faster recovery
🛡️ Safeguards against adverse conditions
⚙️ Workflow
👀 Watch the pre-open and define the key range
🎯 Set smart activation levels
⚙️ Manage the trade with objective rules to close
📌 Setup
🪙 Pair: XAUUSD on ECN or RAW accounts with fast execution and tight spreads
💵 Minimum account: $200
👤 For traders who prefer clear rules and a daily routine